Blue Earth County, MN

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 7-1-22 - clipped version

KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat love for boating comes at a price especially in this day and age with gas...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

KEYC Emily Merz forecast update

Warming pattern, scattered thunderstorms this holiday weekend. With all of the extra vehicles hitting the road for the holiday weekend, extra law enforcement patrol will also be on hand. Round up of fireworks and events taking place in the Mankato Area. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT. Round...
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Historic Hubbard House hosts Old Fashioned Independence Day celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - American history lovers and volunteer-actors celebrated the 4th of July during the Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration on Saturday. “The 4th of July, celebrating Independence day, something that unites us throughout all of American history. We thought it would be very necessary to not only learn about the past but to celebrate it,” event organizer and actor for president William Howard Taft Jonathan Soucek said.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

I-90 closed near Blue Earth due to crash

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of I-90 near Blue Earth has closed due to a crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says eastbound I-90 west of Blue Earth is temporarily closed due to a crash. Traffic is being detoured; drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. For updated...
BLUE EARTH, MN
County
Blue Earth County, MN
KEYC

Round up of fireworks and events taking place in the Mankato Area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, many will be celebrating the 4th of July, which marks America’s 247th Birthday. Here are some of the fireworks and events going on in the community. Mankato is hosting their Red, White and Boom! in Riverfront Park, which opens at 5 pm. Visitors...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

City of Fairmont prepping for fireworks show

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a long running tradition for the city of lakes 29 years for the Fairmont Fire Department. The fireworks are positioned on Sisseton Lake and boats will anchor in the middle of the lake. Residents will set-up shop on shore at Ward Park. The...
FAIRMONT, MN
WJON

Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
NORTHFIELD, MN
myklgr.com

Morgan man slightly injured avoiding a collision in Redwood County Tuesday

A Morgan man was slightly injured while trying to avoid a collision in Redwood County Tuesday. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:40 p.m. on June 28, Daniel James Reel, age 20, of Morgan, was driving a 1993 Ford pickup northbound on County Road 2. Near the intersection with County Road 11, Reel passed two vehicles that were about to turn left. To avoid crashing into either vehicle, Reel went into the ditch at the northwest corner of the intersection.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KEYC

New THC edible and beverage law takes effect, available in Mankato stores

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Phones wouldn’t stop ringing inside local smoke shops in Mankato, after a new law that legalizes THC edibles and beverages started on July 1. “We did have a lot of calls, where people were asking, ‘have you got it ordered up’ or ‘do you have it in store yet?’” owner of Kato’s Tobacco Mohamad Elhaidari said.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Peppers Classic tournament hosts 96 teams over a three day championship

NORTH MANKATO & ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association celebrates its 40-year anniversary a little stronger with its Peppers Classic tournament: an annual, multi-community championship that lasted over the past three days. “My family is normally really into the games, so they’re like screaming with...
MANKATO, MN
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
Faribault County Register

W’bago’s SuperValu bites the dust

Monday, June 27, marked both an end and a beginning for one of Winnebago’s Main Street mainstays. For the past few years, Winnebago’s aging, but historic SuperValu building has crumbled into a decrepit eyesore and veritable safety hazard. Hoping to transform the unusable building site into a valuable...
WINNEBAGO, MN
KEYC

Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Granada man killed in crash on I-90

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a Granada man was killed in a two car crash on I-90 Friday night. It happened just before 10:00 July 1 on Interstate 90 in Fairmont Township at mile marker 106. The patrol says a car going east driven by...
GRANADA, MN
KEYC

City of Fairmont asking for public’s help

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Fairmont is asking for the public’s help in ways to revamp one of their biggest parks; Gomsrud. For the 2022 budget, city officials included $30,000 to hire a consultant for future plans for Gomsrud Park. Officials say needed improvements include the pavement,...
FAIRMONT, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man dies in apparant drowing on Lake Washington

A man died in an apparant drowning on Lake Washington Friday. The body of Alan Jonathan Noy, 45, was recovered from the water. Family members told investigators Noy had left the residence on a pontoon boat at about 6 p.m. the previous evening to go to the Westwood Bar & Grill. Friday morning, family members were unable to find Noy at the home. They began searching for him and found the pontoon floating in the weeds about 30 to 40 feet from the dock.
CNHI

Man's body recovered from waters of Lake Washington

LAKE WASHINGTON — A 45-year-old man apparently drowned in Lake Washington some time Thursday evening or Friday morning. Alan Jonathan Noy’s body was recovered about 30 feet from shore at about 6:40 a.m. Friday, a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies had...
WASHINGTON STATE

