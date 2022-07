COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Add Collin County in North Texas to the list of places where home ownership is no longer affordable. With a median home price of $403,500 and a median income of $50,681, houses in the county north of Dallas are, by and large, no longer affordable for folks who already live there, according to an analysis by personal finance website MoneyGeek.

