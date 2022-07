Head coach Andy Farrell is confident Ireland can quickly learn lessons from being dismantled by New Zealand in order to remain alive in the series.The Irish already face an uphill task to salvage their three-Test tour after slipping to a comprehensive 42-19 defeat in Auckland.Ian Foster’s formidable All Blacks ran in six tries on Saturday, including four in the space of just 18 first-half minutes, to maintain their country’s remarkable 28-year unbeaten streak at Eden Park.Not the result we worked for. We'll come back stronger in Dunedin next week.Thanks to all the Ireland fans in Auckland for your incredible support.#TeamOfUs...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO