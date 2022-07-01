Scoreboard roundup — 6/30/21

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
SAN FRANCISCO -- Lucas Giolito gave up just three hits in six innings to help the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 13-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep. The White Sox had a game of threes of sorts: Selby Zavala had three hits and three RBIs,...
A once forgone conclusion that the Oakland Athletics would move on and out of California hit another roadblock yesterday – a $12 billion roadblock of an outrageous proposal to build the Athletics a new home in Oakland. Often considered the worst stadium in sports, the Oakland Coliseum no longer...
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Wade will move to the bench on Sunday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat first versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago. numberFire's models project Slater...
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Flores will start at second base on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. Jason Vosler moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 11.0...
Padres CEO Erik Greupner joined Ben and Paul on Friday morning! Listen here as Erik talks about the new Padres City Connect uniforms that were unveiled just a few minutes before he called in, when the team will start wearing them, and MUCH more!
Chicago White Sox (37-39, third in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-36, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Giants: John Brebbia (3-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -115, White Sox -105;...
Comments / 0