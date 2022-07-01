ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra Speed Enforcement Planned for SE Minnesota

By TJ Leverentz
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota and across the state are planning to beef up traffic patrols for the holiday weekend and beyond. Southeast Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths says agencies in the area will partake in...

Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings for Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
106.9 KROC

Endangered Child Missing in Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Northfield are asking for the public’s help with locating an endangered missing child. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes six-year-old Elle Ragin 45 pounds, standing at around 3’6” with brown curly hair and brown eyes. The BCA says Ellie’s mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, was found deceased of an apparent suicide in their Northfield apartment on July 2.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

MnDOT Just Made Another Dumb Decision About a Rochester Highway

You've got to hand it to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)-- they just made another boneheaded decision about a busy highway near Rochester. The intersections along the stretch of Highway 14 west of Rochester all the way to Byron have been the site of many dangerous crashes for quite a while. The intersection at CSAH 44 (formerly County Road 104) is particularly dangerous, as is the median crossing at 7th Street northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Car flipped over in Rochester neighborhood near Costco

(News 6) - A neighborhood in Med City walked out their doors, to a car flipped over in the middle of the street. It happened on Kenosha Dr NW near the Costco in Rochester. Witnesses say the driver of the car fled the scene; Leaving behind a bunch of pills of the dash of the car.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Woman Accused of Ransacking Rochester Apartment, Killing Pet

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman was charged in Olmsted County Court Friday for allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing a pet that was inside. The criminal complaint states officers were dispatched to a residence on North Broadway Ave. around 10 p.m. on June 30. The resident reported she returned home and noticed someone had “clearly ransacked” her apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota agencies to crack down on drinking while boating over holiday weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Expect to see law enforcement on the water this holiday weekend, patrolling for boaters under the influence.The Minnesota State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, and multiple sheriff's departments plan to crack down on boaters who are drinking. The goal is to keep boaters safe during "Operation Dry Water.""We have zero tolerance for people boating under the influence," said Lt. Adam Block, a boating law administrator with the DNR. "If you make that choice, you will not get a warning, and you will not get a second chance. You will be arrested, taken to jail, and you'll have to face the heavy penalties that come with your decision." Operation Dry Water is a national effort, so law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin will also be taking part. According to the DNR, roughly half of all boating fatalities in Minnesota involve alcohol. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Infant Severely Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash

North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says an infant was severely injured in the three-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol's report on the incident indicates the baby, identified as Hudson Allen of North Branch, was a passenger in a small SUV that was rear-ended by a minivan on Highway 95 about 2 miles northwest of North Branch around 4:45 PM. The collision caused the SUV to spin into the path of oncoming traffic and collided with a car.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
106.9 KROC

DNR Kicks off Operation Dry Water

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be patrolling lakes and rivers across the state this weekend looking for impaired boaters. The agency’s “Operation Dry Water” started Saturday and runs through Monday. Officers anticipate the state’s waterways will be busier than usual for the Independence Day weekend and are reminding the public that boating while intoxicated is one of the leading causes of boating accidents and fatalities.
MINNESOTA STATE
