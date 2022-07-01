Extra Speed Enforcement Planned for SE Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Expect to see law enforcement on the water this holiday weekend, patrolling for boaters under the influence.The Minnesota State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, and multiple sheriff's departments plan to crack down on boaters who are drinking. The goal is to keep boaters safe during "Operation Dry Water.""We have zero tolerance for people boating under the influence," said Lt. Adam Block, a boating law administrator with the DNR. "If you make that choice, you will not get a warning, and you will not get a second chance. You will be arrested, taken to jail, and you'll have to face the heavy penalties that come with your decision." Operation Dry Water is a national effort, so law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin will also be taking part. According to the DNR, roughly half of all boating fatalities in Minnesota involve alcohol.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO