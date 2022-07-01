Police Destroy 126 Pounds of Marijuana at Unlicensed Fairfield Store

Most of the fireworks displays you see at Aroostook County events are from a family owned, Maine company that has been doing it for decades. Central Maine Pyrotechnics operates out of Farmingdale and launches fireworks throughout the state as well as New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Anthony Marson is the Vice President of the company. He shared some of the behind the scenes work that goes on and what it takes to make it all happen.

