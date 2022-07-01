ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Police Destroy 126 Pounds of Marijuana at Unlicensed Fairfield Store

By Matt James
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the Kennebec Journal, Fairfield Police confiscated nearly 200 marijuana plants and destroyed over 125 pounds of processed marijuana on Wednesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Fairfield Police executed a search warrant this week at the YEZI Local Craft Marijuana Retail Store. The store is on Norridgewock Road...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 2

Related
Big Country 96.9

Who Launches the Big Fireworks Displays in Aroostook County, Maine?

Most of the fireworks displays you see at Aroostook County events are from a family owned, Maine company that has been doing it for decades. Central Maine Pyrotechnics operates out of Farmingdale and launches fireworks throughout the state as well as New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Anthony Marson is the Vice President of the company. He shared some of the behind the scenes work that goes on and what it takes to make it all happen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Presque Isle, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Presque Isle, ME
Q 96.1

Life on the Farm in Aroostook County in 1942 [Vintage Photos]

Northern Maine's farm community has changed significantly in 80 years from the age when small family farms spread across the landscape. In the summer of 1942, photographer John Collier, Jr. traveled to Aroostook County to catalog life on the farm on behalf of the Farm Security Administration. Here are several of his photos that are preserved in the Library of Congress.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Husson’s Spring Academic Honors Of Aroostook County Students

Husson recognizes Aroostook County students achievements. Husson University in Bangor released their President's List, Dean's List, and Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. Several students from Aroostook County earned the honors by achieving academic success during the semester. Qualifiers. Husson recognizes students on three lists and distinguishes them based...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

WATCH: Moose Struck On Main Street Presque Isle on Saturday

Wait, what did I just see in the middle of Presque Isle?. Rush hour at one of Presque Isle's busiest intersections on a Saturday can be a frustrating task. If you add in the great summer weather having people rushing to get out to a lake or a barbeque for the first time and main street feels even more tight.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Aroostook County in northern Maine North central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 620 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shin Pond, or 16 miles north of Patten, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Smyrna, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Merrill, Dyer Brook, Hersey, Dudley, Webbertown, Saint Croix and Moro Plantation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Police#Independence Day#The Kennebec Journal#Maine Located
wagmtv.com

Demolition Derby Brings Back Heart-Pounding Excitement in 2022

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) -The 2022 Houlton Agricultural Fair is back and starts Tomorrow for the July 4th Weekend. Over the weekend there will be a few exciting sporting events happening, including the infamous demolition derby. Chris Putnam is ready and looking forward to being the announcer for the 2022 Demolition...
HOULTON, ME
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy