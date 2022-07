BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Widely scattered showers and storms continue to hold on this evening on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar; however, activity will gradually diminish after sunset, leaving most of us rain-free in time for fireworks. Whether you will be watching Thunder on the Mountain out in Birmingham or at home on WBRC, we have a 30% chance of isolated storms around. So, make sure you’re tracking the radar and staying tuned for updates on the First Alert Weather App. Overnight expect a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog developing closer to sunrise. Tuesday will start off warm and muggy with lows only in the 70s.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO