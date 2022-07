The Baltimore Orioles will face the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make an Orioles-Twins prediction and pick. The Orioles have quietly exceeded expectations this season. Baltimore was expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, but they’ve earned a respectable 35-42 record, a mark that becomes even more impressive when considering the fact that they play in the AL East. They wouldn’t be all that far behind the Twins if they played in the AL Central, as Minnesota is only 43-36. That’s one of the weakest first-place records in the league, so every game is huge for the Twins as they try to stretch their lead in the division. This contest is no exception. With that being said, let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO