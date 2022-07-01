ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Lass Word: LaFleur Has Another Step to Take

Cover picture for the articleIs Matt LaFleur the best head coach in the National Football League right now? How does he compare to other current top coaches, like the Rams’ Sean McVay, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick, the Chiefs’ Andy Reid, or the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin?. Maybe those are the...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers Front Office Retirement Plan

The Green Bay Packers will officially be losing a longtime member of their front office in three years. This week, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy confirmed that he will retire in 2025. Murphy will hit the franchise's mandatory retirement age of 70 that year. "It has been an honor...
Yardbarker

Will Aaron Rodgers Regret Staying In Green Bay?

Aaron Rodgers made the bold decision to stay with the Green Bay Packers after signing a contract extension earlier this year. However, shortly after the ink dried on the contract, his star receiver, Davante Adams, was sent to Las Vegas. Without him, things could be tough in Green Bay for...
Yardbarker

Jordan Love Named as Player the Green Bay Packers Must Trade Before 2022 Season

Jordan Love has been far from a fan favorite ever since the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft him 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. It should be noted that Aaron Rodgers, too, was the subject of much disdain from many so-called Packers fans when he was drafted as the heir-apparent to Brett Favre in 2005. It is no secret that that was the reason Love was drafted: to replace Rodgers. Since that fateful draft, Rodgers has won the NFL MVP Award twice. Practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert captured the hearts of thousands of fans, many of whom called for the Packers to keep him instead of Love. However, Benkert was given his release and Love enters 2022 the same way he entered 2021: as the Packers’ backup quarterback with no clear future.
Yardbarker

Packers to Watch: Defensive Edition

Yesterday I went over three offensive players primed for a breakout season. The Packers have a lot of fresh new talent, and today, it’s the defense’s turn. The Packer defense has had quite the journey over the last three years. In 2019, Green Bay was 14th in total passing yards allowed, 23rd in total rushing. 2020 was an improvement for the team, finishing 7th in passing defense, 14th in rushing defense. 2021 showed another improvement, as they nearly cracked the top 10 in rushing and passing defense. After three years of steady improvement, last year being the first under a new coordinator, the Packers look ready to take another step on that side of the ball this year. Here are three players that aim to contribute to that process.
numberfire.com

Allen Lazard "getting an opportunity" to be Packers WR1

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "excited" about Allen Lazard heading into the 2022 NFL season. Rodgers described Lazard as the team's "dirty-work guy" last season, and went on to say that the veteran is getting the opportunity to be the team's WR1. He also added, "I'm not worried about him at all stepping into that role," detailing his confidence in Lazard as an established presence on the team. Time will tell whether or not Lazard can become a true WR1 for fantasy football purposes, but it looks like the team currently plans for him to be the top dog in their wide receiver room heading into the season.
ClutchPoints

Packers legend Brett Favre’s shocking take on Davante Adams without Aaron Rodgers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will be playing without Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers for the first time in his career in 2022. While Adams will be playing with a former college buddy in Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, there’s still the potential for a drop-off in performance. Consider Packers legend Brett Favre […] The post Packers legend Brett Favre’s shocking take on Davante Adams without Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pro Football Rumors

Will the Packers add a veteran wide receiver?

The NFC’s contender tier, as could be expected, is flush with marquee wide receivers. The Rams gave Cooper Kupp a near-top-market extension last month, while Mike Evans leads Tampa Bay’s deep crop. Deebo Samuel trade noise has quieted, with the Eagles and Cardinals trading first-round picks to acquire 2019 draftees A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown, respectively. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper but still roster ascending talent CeeDee Lamb.
Yardbarker

Adams Ranks Inside Top-10 in NFL Jersey Sales

The NFL has released a list of the league’s best-selling jerseys half way into 2022. On Wednesday, the newly acquired Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams ranked inside the top-ten in NFL jersey sales. Adams, now donning the Silver and Black was ranked at the No.3 spot on...
