ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

10 Most Evil 'Better Call Saul' Villains, Ranked

By Kevin Frasure
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the series Better Call Saul first began, there was excitement and talk about when the show would merge with Breaking Bad. Breaking Bad became the focus of Better Call Saul, with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul even returning to their Emmy-winning roles. Now, in its last season, Better Call Saul...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Works Best When It Breaks Free of 'Breaking Bad'

Throughout its epic six-season series, Better Call Saul shows how Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) transforms into Saul Goodman, the acclaimed dodgy lawyer from Breaking Bad. But Better Call Saul really works best as a series when it reveals more about the characters’ lives outside the Breaking Bad world. The drug cartel stories essentially repeat or are too similar to narratives and tropes that happened in Breaking Bad. This can be a bit draining and repetitive for audience members. When we find out more about the characters and in particular Jimmy and how they are in scenarios outside the cartel the writing is fresh and interesting, and it’s genuinely revealing. We will make the case by looking at examples such as the relationship between Jimmy and his brother Chuck (Michael McKean), Jimmy and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and Jimmy and Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Stars Preview Jimmy & Kim’s Midseason 6 Premiere Headspace

The final batch of Better Call Saul episodes are fast approaching. The midseason premiere for the sixth season arrives Monday, July 11. Ahead of the broadcast, TV Insider attended the show’s red carpet premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 18. At the event, stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn stopped on the red carpet to chat about what’s to come for Jimmy and Kim when the show picks back up shortly before the midseason premiere episode was screened for press and attending fans.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Part 2 Promo: Gene Takes Matters Into His Hands

Eating a Cinnabon with a knife and fork can't be a good sign, and this sadly may be the final meal for Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk). The final six episodes of Better Call Saul will begin to release in just about a week, and AMC has begun to promote this last hurrah with a series of teasers. The new promo teases the Omaha part of Saul's story, with Takavic being the alias he receives at the end of Breaking Bad.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Banks
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Mark Margolis
Person
Patrick Fabian
Person
Michael Mckean
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Aaron Paul
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says No Spinoff Series Currently in the Works

The CW's The Flash is now the longest-running Arrowverse series, having just ended its eighth season earlier this week and with a Season 9 on the way next year. It's also one of the network's few remaining DC Comics inspired series. DC's Stargirl will debut its third season this fall, and Superman & Lois just completed their second season (as well as revealed that its stories take place on a separate Earth from The Flash). Add to that the idea that The Flash's Season 8 finale was originally set up to function as a series finale had a renewal not come through, and many fans have wondered what the future of the series and its characters might be. However, while some of have been hopeful that part of The Flash's future might include spinoffs, series showrunner Eric Wallace says he's just focused on The Flash and the season ahead.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Patrick Warburton Reveals the ‘Downside’ to His Role on the Sitcom

Even though Patrick Warburton played a supporting role on Seinfeld, being on such an iconic show left the actor feeling typecast. To many, Seinfeld is the best sitcom of all time. It aired for 9 seasons from 1989 to 1998. The show has never left TV syndication and is still a staple in re-runs. While typecasting might be a consideration for the main players on the show like Jerry Seinfeld himself, Warburton argues that even acting in a supporting role can be problematic. He played fan-favorite David Puddy, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
CELEBRITIES
Parade

'Walker' Heads to the 1800s! The CW Orders Female-Led Spinoff 'Walker: Independence'

Back in the ’90s, martial arts icon Chuck Norris starred in Walker, Texas Ranger, a show created by Leslie Greif and a pre-Oscar winning writer/producer Paul Haggis. The show was inspired by the 1983 film, Lone Wolf McQuade, which also starred Norris as a Texas Ranger. Walker, Texas Ranger ran for eight seasons and launched two spin-off series, a television movie and a few novels.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daniel And Luis Moncada#Better Call Saul#Villains
Collider

10 of the Best Movie Sword Fights of All Time

From all-out medieval warfare to one-on-one duels, swords have been used in movies since the invention of the motion picture. The ability to stage fluid choreography while forcing the combatants into relatively close quarters makes the blade a perfect weapon for the screen. Movies around the world have provided their...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘What We Do In The Shadows’: Former ‘American Idol’ Finalist Anoop Desai Joins Season 4 As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Former American Idol finalist Anoop Desai will play a major recurring role in the fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows, appearing in six of 10 episodes. FX’s hit comedy series, based on the 2014 film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). In the shocking Season 3 finale, airing last October, Nandor, Guillermo...
NFL
ComicBook

New Better Call Saul Final Episode Promos Tease Return to Nebraska

Since the very first episode of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel series has been teasing the dimly lit future of its title character. Set in the aftermath of the flagship series, viewers have been treated to Saul Goodman's future, one where the color is gone out of the world and instead of working as a lawyer in Albuquerque, he's the manager of a Cinnabon in Omaha. Periodic visits to this part of Goodman's laugh have popped up throughout the series, but the show's sixth and final season has yet to return to the era just yet, until now.
OMAHA, NE
Outsider.com

‘The Rookie: Feds’: Here’s the Confirmed Cast So Far for the Spinoff Series

In 2018, The Rookie premiered, a police procedural following John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), a 40-something who joins the LAPD and becomes the oldest rookie at the station. Not only is the series based on a true story, it’s a recent one! In 2015, William Norcross really did join the LAPD in his mid-40s. The series garnered enough success that earlier this year, ABC ordered a spin-off, The Rookie: Feds.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

‘Surface’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Apple TV+ Thriller Series

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is back in the thriller game in the Apple TV+ series, Surface. The Loki star plays the leading protagonist Sophie, who has lost her memories after an attempted suicide. As she tries to remember her past and how it all led her to kill herself, she realizes that there’s more to her suicide than what she knows and what others have been telling her.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Boys' Showrunner Explains Soldier Boy and Homelander's Surprising Connection

Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 3, Episode 7 of The Boys.The Boys are back and better than ever! With Season 3 of the hit Prime Video series in full swing and now officially rounding the corner to the finale, we've been treated to the ongoing misadventures of our favorite irreverent, disturbing, and often downright nasty supes who couldn't be further from heroic — as well as the group of resident misfits the show is named for who are determined to hold them accountable for previous and current slights against humanity. Although last week's "Herogasm" episode held more than one shocker in the aftermath of the wild party hosted by the TNT Twins — including a scene that left at least one member of the Seven's fate in question, to say nothing of Starlight's future with the team — it looks like the surprise are still coming. This week's episode revealed that the connection between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is even closer than anyone could have expected, with the legacy supe calling up Homelander to inform him of the fact that yes, they are related. More specifically? They're father and son.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Magnum PI cast react as NBC saves series following CBS cancellation

Last month, the rebooted Magnum PI was canceled by CBS after four seasons. But now, the island drama series has been saved by NBC – following in the footsteps of Lucifer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest, and plenty of other shows who have been saved by other networks following a cancellation.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Casts Kali Reis in Lead Role Opposite Jodie Foster

Click here to read the full article. “True Detective” Season 4 has officially been greenlit at HBO, with Kali Reis now set to star opposite previously announced lead Jodie Foster. The new season of the anthology drama was first reported as being in the works at the premium cabler in March. Titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the season begins when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, and the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Time Traveler's Wife' Cancelled at HBO

Looks like time was not on the side of the sci-fi romantic drama series The Time Traveler's Wife as HBO has announced today that the series has been canceled after only a single season. Originally reported by Deadline, the canceled HBO series was based on the 2003 novel of the...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3: Easter Eggs, Comic References & Reginald’s Ultimate Plan

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy. It’s no surprise to fans of the original graphic novel that The Umbrella Academy Netflix series doesn’t exactly follow the same storyline as its base material. But when the show references the comic, or makes callbacks to the previous seasons, fans feel that bit of euphoria that only a cockroach, a puppy, and a perfectly timed quote can bring. Here’s an in-depth look at every Easter egg and reference that Season 3 has to offer.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy