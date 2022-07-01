ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Extra Speed Enforcement Planned for SE Minnesota

By TJ Leverentz
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota and across the state are planning to beef up traffic patrols for the holiday weekend and beyond. Southeast Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths says agencies in the area will partake in...

Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings for Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
AM 1390 KRFO

Endangered Child Missing in Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Northfield are asking for the public’s help with locating an endangered missing child. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes six-year-old Elle Ragin 45 pounds, standing at around 3’6” with brown curly hair and brown eyes. The BCA says Ellie’s mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, was found deceased of an apparent suicide in their Northfield apartment on July 2.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

8 Quirky Things About Living in Rochester, Minnesota

Every town has something that makes it different, makes it stand out from the rest. These differences are what make a town unique and quirky! So I started to think, 'What are some things that are quicky about Rochester, Minnesota? What makes Rochester different from everywhere else?' After some brainstorming, I came up with my own list of 8 quirky things about living in Rochester!
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

MnDOT Just Made Another Dumb Decision About a Rochester Highway

You've got to hand it to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)-- they just made another boneheaded decision about a busy highway near Rochester. The intersections along the stretch of Highway 14 west of Rochester all the way to Byron have been the site of many dangerous crashes for quite a while. The intersection at CSAH 44 (formerly County Road 104) is particularly dangerous, as is the median crossing at 7th Street northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Community reacts to hemp-derived THC edibles in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - In what cannabis advocates are calling a surprise move by Republican lawmakers, edibles containing THC are now legal in Minnesota. Cannabis advocates say this is a step towards legalization because THC is the compound found in hemp that has psychoactive properties. For some, it is long...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Car flipped over in Rochester neighborhood near Costco

(News 6) - A neighborhood in Med City walked out their doors, to a car flipped over in the middle of the street. It happened on Kenosha Dr NW near the Costco in Rochester. Witnesses say the driver of the car fled the scene; Leaving behind a bunch of pills of the dash of the car.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Woman Accused of Ransacking Rochester Apartment, Killing Pet

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman was charged in Olmsted County Court Friday for allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing a pet that was inside. The criminal complaint states officers were dispatched to a residence on North Broadway Ave. around 10 p.m. on June 30. The resident reported she returned home and noticed someone had “clearly ransacked” her apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

What Is The Fine For Illegal Fireworks In Minnesota?

Is your family the one that will cross the border to get bigger and better fireworks for your backyard or lake home fireworks displays, regardless of buying certain fireworks that are deemed illegal in Minnesota? Do you pay any attention to the laws in Minnesota that are in place regarding illegal fireworks? Are you worried about your local law enforcement personnel enforcing the laws regarding illegal fireworks?
MINNESOTA STATE
