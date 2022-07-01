ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Cannon Valley Fair Is a Fun Fest for Everyone

By Gordy Kosfeld
 2 days ago
The Cannon Valley Fair in Cannon Falls opens today with family fun for everyone. It's not just a slogan. They truly try to come up with something at the fair that will appeal to every person in the family. From Grandparent to Toddler and everyone in between. Day Care...

Eat and Drink with a View of the Mississippi River

While it opened as Red River Kitchen in a restored grain elevator, this quiet riverside spot just down from Raspberry Island has become, simply, City House. It’s easy eating with street tacos, nachos, and Cuban and pork sandwiches along with beer, wine, and cocktail options. Plan an afternoon of barge watching while you sip on a cucumber-basil gin and tonic or a raspberry-lime mojito. Located along the Sam Morgan Regional Trail. 258 Mill St.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
15 Best Things to Do in Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove is a bustling city in Hennepin County, Minnesota. It's a key destination in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area. It is considered a retail hub, home to the area’s largest shopping centers. It also serves as a cultural hub, home to the state’s largest Hindu temple. Maple...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Big Crowd Welcomes New Owner to Longtime Owatonna Business

The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism used Tuesday's Business After Hours event to act as a chance to "officially welcome new owner to the long-established, Kottke Jewelers" in downtown Owatonna. Lauren Kozelka took over as owner of the 100-year-old business earlier this year, saying it "fulfilled a lifelong...
OWATONNA, MN
Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
Business people: Owner names new president at Apple Valley

Owner corpName a company that manufactures plumbing technology for residential and industrial use. andres caballero President of its Apple Valley-based Building Solutions – North America Division and member of the Executive Committee. Caballero was with Honeywell InternationalLeading its environmental and control solutions, construction solutions, Honeywell Homes, and sensing and control.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
The 'People's Station' KMOJ pushes forward

Located in the heart of north Minneapolis on West Broadway in the Five Points Building, KMOJ would surprise any bicentennial time travelers who knew it as a barely-there operation spread between two apartments in the Glenwood Projects. It crept onto local airwaves with a budget of less than $50,000. Sometimes records would skip on-air after someone stomped on the floor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Take a Family Flight on a 1928 Luxury Airliner in Rochester

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Rochester, Minnesota and you're invited for a ride aboard a flight July 14 - 17, 2022 at the Rochester International Airport. What's the Plane, It Looks Super Cool?. It's the Ford Tri-Motor, known as the first luxury airliner,...
ROCHESTER, MN
Next Weather: Scattered rain, thunder to clear out for dry Sunday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some showers and thunder will move through on Sunday morning and again in the afternoon, but the evening will stay dry for fireworks shows.The highest risk for severe weather is in west-central Minnesota, which could see hail the size of quarters and golf balls. The Twin Cities on north could see some of that rain in the afternoon, but northern Minnesota will stay rain-free.Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, with a high of 88 degrees. Overnight, it will be warm and humid.Monday could see a pre-dawn round of heavy rain, and flooding is possible north of the metro area. After that, Wednesday is the next best chance for thundershowers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
THC Gummies And Drinks Are Now (Sort Of) Legal In Minnesota

A new law goes into effect Friday that allows the sale of some THC gummies and beverages in the state of Minnesota. The products must be sourced from legally certified hemp, according to KSTP. The individual drinks and gummies can contain up to 5 mg of THC, while a package...
Minnesota Teen Battling Cancer Invited to be in New Movie

It's awesome hearing about people going through a tough time getting a chance to break away from their reality and have a fun time, especially kids. I'm thinking of kids getting their wishes granted through 'Make a Wish' and those kinds of experiences. Something similar happened to a Minnesota teen who is battling leukemia right now. She was asked to be a part of a new movie that's currently being filmed.
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

