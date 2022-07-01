ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Chrome Niko 3.0 Camera Backpack: for the photographer who needs 4 tripods

By Jamie Carter
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

Even a classic sometimes needs updating. Although it's been around for the best part of a decade, Chrome’s Niko Camera Backpack has never been one of our favorite camera backpacks – until now.

By adding a couple of key new additions to its design – notably new side access flaps and a tablet sleeve – this new 3.0 version widens its appeal to all kinds of landscape and outdoor photographers after the perfect outdoor camera bag to protect their gear against the elements.

See current price at Dressinn

See price at Wildbounds

Here’s everything you need to know about one of the best camera backpacks available right now:

Design

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehqbW_0gRvYlQM00

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

As camera backpacks go, the Niko 3.0 is physically a big deal. Clearly aimed at photographers and videographers that carry a lot of gear and live and/or work in areas with wet weather, the Nico 3.0 is fashioned largely from weather-proof 1050 denier 'bluesign-approved' Nylon. It’s heavy-duty stuff and it contributes to this backpack’s empty weight of 2kg. It’s fair to say that it has a pretty industrial, functional look.

The all-important main compartment is chiefly opened from the back-panel. It houses the usual Velcro-attached dividers and in its most basic design it’s got seven small zones, though it can easily be customized to mould around whatever gear you have. We managed to create an area for a full-frame DSLR wearing a wide-angle lens inside alongside a couple of other lenses and some other accessories. It’s big enough for a decent amount of gear, but it’s not particularly space-efficient; there’s a large gap between the sides of the padded compartment and the side of the actual bag. It’s presumably there to help guard gear against knocks and drops, but it means the camera you’re trying to extract quickly is quite some distance into the bag itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OuOB_0gRvYlQM00

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

Though you do have to customize the main compartment to make sensible use of them, perhaps the most practical additions to the new design are those new side-openings. Both U-shaped flaps have waterproof zips, with pouches on the inside for storing sundries. They also both feature stretch pockets on the outside for taking a water bottle or an umbrella.

The sides each have two straps and clips, presumably to secure a tripod (and there’s enough room here to take some hefty tripods), though the lower straps are at the bottom of the bag. It’s not clear why they’re ranged so low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANRB0_0gRvYlQM00

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

On the top of the bag is something quite unusual. While most camera bags dedicate their entirety to camera gear, the Niko 3.0 includes an area at the top that’s less specific. It can, of course, be used to store camera gear and accessories (such as a drone), but it’s actually very useful for storing food, an extra layer or a waterproof jacket, things that are usually tricky to fit into the main compartment of most camera bags.

Although the bag’s ballistic nylon build pretty much makes it waterproof whatever conditions you use it in, there’s a completely impermeable plastic panel across the lower part of the front of the bag. It’s there in case you want to sling a tripod or two on the front (there are loops provided that make this easy), but later need to wipe-off the inevitable muddy marks. That’s clever, though it would be nice if the panel wrapped across the entire bottom of the bag could be set down on really wet ground, and even in puddles. However, it didn’t escape our notice that four (yes, FOUR) tripods can pretty easily be attached to the Niko 3.0 … though it certainly can’t take four DSLR or mirrorless cameras.

Features

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QirYB_0gRvYlQM00

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

Aside from the side-access one of the other major changes on the Niko 3.0 is the laptop pocket, which is accessed from the front. It also acts as a lid for that handy top compartment. New additions to this generously-sized area include a larger laptop sleeve, which this time can take up to a 16-inch laptop (complete with a strap that secures it in place), and a sleeve on top of that for a tablet. Both areas are super-soft and slightly padded. In the lid is a completely watertight pocket.

As befits a camera backpack designed to take a lot of gear into challenging landscapes, the Nico 3.0 has some pretty tough looking shoulder straps. They’re fully adjustable and cushioned, with those two things that actually make a camera backpack fit for hiking with; a sternum strap and a hip belt. That sternum strap comes with a tough metal buckle, though the hip belt is disappointingly weedy. Where’s the padding?

Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Vulm_0gRvYlQM00

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

The Niko 3.0 isn’t much of a looker, but its straight boxy design is there for a reason. It can cope with a lot of stuff, protecting it well and making it as comfortable as possible to carry.

We managed to use it to schlep a couple of DSLRs and a trio of lenses, a GoPro in the top and a couple of tripods, and though we wouldn’t want to carry much more with the Niko 3.0, we could have done. Our only complaint is that the side-flap sits proud of the main compartment so isn’t as convenient as it looks.

The Niko 3.0 is a great bag for landscape and astrophotography. It’s tough and weather-proof, and comfortable to wear, though the hip-belt does little more than stop a heavy bag from moving around too much. It certainly doesn’t help support and spread the weight, as it should. That’s probably because it’s positioned as a backpack for urban street photography, though since the side access isn’t as easy as it should be – and camera gear is best accessed from the back of the Niko 3.0 laying flat on the ground – we think there are better options for the street.

What we do love is the plethora of small zipped pockets, the tough straps for securing tripods and the fact that its boxy design means it stands up on its own when left on the ground.

Chrome Niko 3.0 Camera Backpack: Verdict

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2Xf1_0gRvYlQM00

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

It doesn’t look like anything flash – and it’s not the most space-efficient camera bag around – but what you get in return from the Niko 3.0 is a very tough camera bag. Comfortable to wear when heavy and able to both project gear and take a lot of it – particularly accessories and tripods – the Niko 3.0 is definitely worth considering as your next backpack for landscape and astrophotography duties.

Chrome Niko 3.0 Camera Backpack prices

See current price at Dressinn

See price at Wildbounds

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The best free photo and video editing software for your new mirrorless camera

If you’ve just picked up your first mirrorless camera and a juicy lens or two to help you to take your photography to the next level, you may not have any budget left over to buy some much-needed software. But fear not, there are lots of free software options available ranging from raw processing to video editing and everything between.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Street Photography#The Photographer#Niko#Chrome#Velcro
The Phoblographer

How Modern Cameras Alienate Professional Photographers

Despite what Influencers are preaching these days, there isn’t a lot of new stuff happening in photography. Lenses can get sharper and brighter, and modern cameras might go up to a million frames per second, but the core of our craft remains unchanged. The exposure triangle has not grown into a square or a pentagon. Whether we’re thinking about DSLR style or rangefinder-style bodies, their look and feel have been fairly consistent throughout the generations. Therefore, I still have difficulties understanding why some camera manufacturers go out of their way to shuffle buttons around with every single camera release.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
TechRadar

5 smartphone camera features we want to see more often

Cameras are at once one of the most exciting and frequently disappointing parts of smartphones – especially at the high end. Companies like Apple, Samsung and Google are constantly pushing smartphone photography forward, with more megapixels, improved algorithms, larger sensors and new lenses. But if we told you a flagship phone had three rear lenses, you’d probably be able to guess what they do.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto Edge 30 hands on (Video)

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone was made official back in April and the handset is designed to be a mid-range device. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone and its range of features. Watch this video on YouTube.
Gadget Flow

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 tablet lets you power the cloud securely & effectively

Empower your business to its full potential with the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 tablet. It comes with the Chrome Enterprise upgrade already unlocked for a secure cloud workforce. Moreover, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 boasts a 10.1″ IPS 16:10 display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. Plus, the 8-megapixel, world-facing camera improves the quality of conference calls. This Chrome tablet also keeps you connected with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. Best of all, when Wi-Fi is out of range, you can use the optional 4G LTE to expand your personal bandwidth. Furthermore, this device remains durable thanks to the impact-resistant body that can withstand daily wear and tear. Meanwhile, the shock-absorbent bumper on all 4 corners protects it from drops as high as 122 cm. Finally, the Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protects the surface from odors, stains, and bacteria.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Nothing Phone 1 to feature Snapdragon 778G+

The Nothing Phone 1 is launching next month, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 12th of July. We recently heard some specifications on the new Nothing Phone, it would be rumored that the handset would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ mobile processor. This has...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The best dash cam 2022: finest car cameras for every budget

It's time to invest in one of the best dash cams for your peace of mind. Mounted to your windscreen or dashboard, these in-car cameras are designed to capture a clear view of the road ahead (as well as the view behind if you go for the front-and-rear model). And, they come in handy by providing valuable video evidence of any incident or accidents.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Best Pancake Lenses to Make Your Camera Small

No, Pancake lenses don’t go well with maple syrup. The pancake lens is a favorite of so many photographers who want to travel light. Mmmm, the pancake lens. It’s one of our favorite optics for any camera. Mount it to your mirrorless camera and the package will be small and lightweight. It’s hard to hate on the image quality when the feeling is this great. Luckily for you, we’ve reviewed a ton of different pancake lenses. So we dove into the old Reviews Index to figure out which ones are the best. Without further adieu, here’s the list.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy