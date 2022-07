Unless you enjoy watching the gyrations of a volatile commodities market, you might not have noticed something traders have started to cautiously talk about: Wheat prices for "future delivery" — or wheat that will be delivered at a future, specified date, per The Economic Times — have begun to come off their highs. According to one Nasdaq chart, prices were north of $1,000 per million metric ton in the middle of June, and as we head into July, the same chart shows wheat prices at $884 per million metric ton. Prices were at their highest just after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, per Nasdaq.

