The power of music and mental health

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking to relieve some stress, you might want to pick up a musical instrument. If you're not musically inclined, enjoying the sounds can be calming, too. Music has the power to do many things. "I love the way that it can let me...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Six-year-old Mahi Patel was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy when she was 8 months old. After a lot of hard work, she can finally walk on her own. Cerebral palsy is a condition that affects someone's ability to move and maintain balance. It's the most common motor disability in childhood.
A Tampa Bay area high schooler is sticking it to the competition as a finalist in a contest that challenges students across the U.S. to make prom ensembles out of Duck Tape for a chance to win a college scholarship.
Did you hear that Tampa General Hospital turned into a destination wedding location? Now, don’t start looking to book your special day there. This was a truly special event!. It was supposed to be Paul and Brittany’s wedding day but the bride-to-be had to be admitted into the ICU at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) for emergency surgery. Wasting no time, the couple decided to get married in the hour before the operation and requested a chaplain.
It was rare to see Jimmy Breen without a mustache-framed smile on his face. The 37-year-old muralist and illustrator is a household name in the St. Petersburg arts community, and on June 20, he was reported dead. The cause of death has not been publicly released. To the people close...
Scaredy Cat? Not really – Wednesday’s partially deaf, so she’s not always going to hear people approaching her. But… that means you need to learn to communicate with her differently, and many people don’t want to take the time, which is why she’s been in a shelter for months. This 3-year-old kitty can hear loud noises, but no doors opening or footsteps, so she needs a human who can learn to get her attention without scaring her. When someone is patient and respectful, Wednesday’s an affectionate, friendly cat. Despite her hearing loss, she’s a chatterbox with a raspy little meow. She will thrive in a home where she doesn’t have to compete for attention.
Florida's most famous attractions are arguably its theme parks and its beaches, but Florida is also home to a few unique attractions that aren't always in the guidebooks but still may be worth a look. Solomon's Castle is one example.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The cost of a 4th of July barbecue has gone up 17% over the last year, according to a new study from the American Farm Bureau Federation. The study shows that the items hit hardest by the price spike are ground beef at nearly 36%, followed by boneless chicken breasts and pork chops. The price of a few of items, including strawberries, potato chips, and cheese fell, a few cents.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A six-year-old from St. Petersburg can now walk on her own after undergoing spinal cord surgery and therapy. Mahi Patel is a fresh kindergarten graduate, and the six-year-old loves being outside and playing hide-and-go-seek. There was a time when doctors said she might never walk on...
There is much more to do in Tampa than savoring a Cuban sandwich, watching the NFL Buccaneers or MLB Rays play, or spending the day at Busch Gardens. In fact, the outdoor recreation found in the Tampa area is incredible from paddle boarding to kayaking and yes, even hiking. Now,...
Tampa Bay is booming with fantastic food trucks. There’s so many options to choose from, whether you’re in the mood for wings, tacos or vegan options, there’s something for everyone! One of the Tampa’s best food trucks is going to be competing on the Food Network for the chance to win $20,000. Shiso Crispy is known around the bay area for their amazing signature Asian fusion creations, like their lobster rangoon or handmade gyoza. But soon you’ll be able to see chef and owner Ronicca Whaley work her magic on Guy’s Grocery Games.
The 4th of July is upon us. Fun, family and fireworks are hallmarks of America’s Birthday celebration and many families look forward to the party each year in the Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg area. Here is a quick list of our favorite 2022 4th
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Where to retire is as important as when to retire. For Joe and Julie Hederman, the “where” landed them in Florida. Living in St. Louis, they were ready to escape the unpredictable winter weather. The warmer temperatures and year-round access to their favorite activities motivated their decision.
Within a short span of time, it’s easy to reach some of Florida’s most historic and vibrant communities. In this ongoing series, we highlight some great destinations that will make you want to hit the road. As travelers embark on new adventures, we encourage taking appropriate health precautions.
Looking for a thrilling novel to heat up your summer? In August, Linda Hurtado will release All the Broken Girls, a crime novel set in Tampa Bay involving a female journalist and a serious (and seriously hot) detective who are on the hunt for a possible serial killer. If you...
The 4th of July weekend is almost here, and we are ready to sink our teeth into some delicious hot dogs. Tampa is home to some fantastic spots for the backyard bbq delicac, but we narrowed it down to three restaurants every resident and visitors need to try when in town.
Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
Not many can say that they’re literal godchildren of Les Paul himself. Steve Miller—who uses the hell out of Les’ guitars—has that bragging right, as well as the stories of performing and hanging out with the legend in general. “I used to go over to his...
(WDHN) — Out-of-state travelers are racing down Highway 231 South for the sandy beaches to celebrate America’s independence. “I’m gonna go see some fireworks either on the riverfront near Bradenton, Florida, or go out to the beach,” Rex Miller said. “We’re heading to Panama City to...
Comments / 0