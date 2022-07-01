ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Valley Fair Is a Fun Fest for Everyone

By Gordy Kosfeld
 2 days ago
The Cannon Valley Fair in Cannon Falls opens today with family fun for everyone. It's not just a slogan. They truly try to come up with something at the fair that will appeal to every person in the family. From Grandparent to Toddler and everyone in between. Day Care...

