Covid infections jump by half a million in UK, says ONS

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid infections are rising again across the UK, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show. An estimated 2.3 million people or one in 30 has the virus - a rise of 32% on the week before. The rise is being driven by two new fast-spreading...

www.bbc.co.uk

