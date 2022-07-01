ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dade schools outperform rest of State in Biology, Civics & Science Assessments

islandernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Florida Department of Education released results from the spring 2022 administration of the Next Generation Sunshine State Standards (NGSSS) and the Statewide Science Assessments and Miami-Dade Public Schools ((M-DCPS)...

www.islandernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida students score big in 2022 statewide assessment, achievement gap narrows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida narrows student achievement gaps in new statewide assessment results. Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. announced the 2022 statewide assessment results for mathematics and English language arts (ELA), which show African American students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and Hispanic students had gains on all mathematics and ELA metrics.
FLORIDA STATE
The Jewish Press

Florida Teachers’ Training Calls Separation of Church and State a ‘Misconception’

Some teachers and critics are complaining that a new civics training for Florida public school teachers includes Christian dogma, and the statement that it is a “misconception” that “the Founders desired strict separation of church and state,” the Washington Post reported Saturday (In trainings, Florida tells teachers that religion belongs in public life).
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Miami Dade College-Medical Campus: New Central Sterile Processing Technician Program to Meet Workforce Needs, Starts Spring 2023

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of Central Sterile Processing Technicians is projected to grow 10.7 % from 2016 to 2026, faster than the average for all occupations. Advances in medical technology have made surgery safer, and more operations are being done to treat a variety of illnesses and injuries. The demand for central sterile technicians is projected to grow as the aging of the large baby-boom generation is expected to increase. According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities, Workforce Development Area 23, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties will need approximately 1,335 employees in the central sterile technician field per year between 2018 and 2026. To meet this demand, Miami Dade College, a leader in addressing the workforce needs of the community is dedicated to preparing students for the ever-changing field of health sciences.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

DeSantis’ education initiative in Florida derided as ‘propaganda’

Many Republicans at the state and local level spent much of last year targeting public education, insisting that the GOP had no choice but to pushback against school “indoctrination.” Going forward, these Republican officials said, curricula and lessons would have to be different. And what, pray tell, might...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL civics training ignites questions of religious indoctrination, separation of church and state

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A non-profit organization is concerned that new civics-education training for Florida teachers may push Christian nationalism and endanger the separation of church and state. The organization, Americans United For Separation of Church and State, said Friday that it wants to investigate whether the training was influenced by “conservative Christian groups like Hillsdale College and the […] The post FL civics training ignites questions of religious indoctrination, separation of church and state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Brings Back the Florida State Guard

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard and introduced the new director of this emergency-focused civilian volunteer force, retired Marine Corps. Lieutenant Colonel Chris Graham. By bringing back the Florida State Guard, Florida now joins 22 other states and territories with state-level defense forces, and many other states have laws on the books allowing for the activation of these organizations.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civics#Biology#Ngsss Eoc#Fldoe#Data Analysis
wflx.com

South Florida counties in 'high' COVID-19 community category

All South Florida counties are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels with Okeechobee County moving up from "medium," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday. Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Broward and Miami-Dade areremain listed as "high. Two...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

New Florida school law challenged by Ben & Jerry’s

TALLAHASSEE- Vermont based ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s asked a federal judge to issue a temporary injunction against Florida’s new ‘Individual Freedom’ Act, or what supporters call the ‘Stop WOKE’ Act. The judge declined to block the law before it went into effect...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Demonstrators Protest in Support of Abortion Rights at Miami-Dade Courthouse

Demonstrators protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade took to the steps of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse Friday. “We are going to be in front of the county courthouse here in Miami, and it symbolizes that we are recognizing approaching the government directly to stand up for the rights of women,” said Mikayla Linn, a protest organizer.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WSVN-TV

South Florida police departments gather to celebrate LGBTQ community

(WSVN) - South Florida police officers wrapped up the last day of pride month with a parade. Miami, North Miami, and several other jurisdictions came together for an LGBTQ caravan, Thursday. Their cars were decorated with rainbow art, complete with flags, to show unity, diversity, and community awareness. “It’s one...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Close to 150 new FL laws, including naming of the official state dessert, go into effect Friday, July 1

Abortion, education and even schoolbooks have been prominent issues in Florida this spring and summer. Controversies swirl around several of the 145 new Florida laws that went into effect at Midnight, Friday July 1, but there's one tussle still in the mix when it comes to the naming of strawberry shortcake as the "official state dessert" over Key Lime pie.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Lauderdale Lakes Child Living with Autism Drowns in Pool

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says a ten-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a Lauderdale Lakes home on the 4500 block of NW 32nd Court Saturday morning. Investigators say the call came in at 9:06 a.m. Paramedics who arrived on the scene tried to perform CPR, but the...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

The age of your at-home COVID test is key to its accuracy

MIAMI – Home COVID tests can provide a quick and usually accurate result. But one key component to an accurate result is the age of the test kit.Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert, explains when it's time to toss a kit in the can and grab a newer one."The FDA forces them to keep up, but that doesn't mean the one on your shelf kept up," said Dr. Marty.She mentions a signal to swap out for a new kit, besides time, when there's a new variant circulating that could 'overcome immunity.'"It's very likely to overcome the detectors in your...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy