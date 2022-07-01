Dade schools outperform rest of State in Biology, Civics & Science Assessments

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of Central Sterile Processing Technicians is projected to grow 10.7 % from 2016 to 2026, faster than the average for all occupations. Advances in medical technology have made surgery safer, and more operations are being done to treat a variety of illnesses and injuries. The demand for central sterile technicians is projected to grow as the aging of the large baby-boom generation is expected to increase. According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities, Workforce Development Area 23, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties will need approximately 1,335 employees in the central sterile technician field per year between 2018 and 2026. To meet this demand, Miami Dade College, a leader in addressing the workforce needs of the community is dedicated to preparing students for the ever-changing field of health sciences.

