York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in York, NE

York News-Times
 2 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for July 4

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. Carolyn Wauneta Ekstrand, age 92, of Stromsburg, passed away June 30, 2022 at the York General Hospital in York.Funeral services will be held …
YORK, NE
City
York, NE
York News-Times

York firefighter assaulted

YORK – A York off-duty firefighter was assaulted Saturday morning as he was leaving the fire station, according to York City Administrator Sue Crawford. She said, “Police defused the situation. The suspect is now in jail on charges. No serious injuries occurred.”. York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick said...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Governor promotes Voter ID during York visit

YORK – Governor Pete Ricketts made a stop in York as he traveled around the state, promoting the placement of the Voter ID initiative on the ballot, in order for the people to decide. This policy would require all voters to present their identification when casting a ballot. Joining...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

One person killed when tree falls on house in Lincoln, LFR says

One person was killed when a tree fell on a house in the Country Club Neighborhood on Thursday afternoon and caused the chimney to collapse, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Rescue crews responded to the 2700 block of Manse Avenue at about 1:10 p.m. on a reported structure collapse....
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Summer camp for Bronco girls not about wins and losses

YORK - This past Tuesday the Centennial Bronco girls’ basketball team was in York to compete in the Duke team summer camp. The off-season work that goes on during the summer camps is about getting in the gym and working with teammates to build chemistry, according to head coach Jake Polk.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

SOS Junior Rebels improve to 11-7 with 15-3 win over Neligh

OSCEOLA - By the time the Neligh Juniors got on the board Thursday night in Osceola, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels were on top 8-0 with three runs in each of the first two innings and two more in the third. Any hopes that Neligh was going to make a comeback after...
OSCEOLA, NE

