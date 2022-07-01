Cannon Valley Fair Is a Fun Fest for Everyone

The Cannon Valley Fair in Cannon Falls opens today with family fun for everyone. It's not just a slogan. They truly try to come up with something at the fair that will appeal to every person in the family. From Grandparent to Toddler and everyone in between. Day Care...
Three big days of activities in Blooming Prairie will help you celebrate Independence Day and enjoy the summer weather. The huge parade starts at 2:30 pm Monday, July 4. Fireworks at Victory Field will conclude the event at 10 pm. The Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to present...
You know a team truly is more of a family when co-workers get choked up as the news is announced that someone is leaving. That tearful goodbye happened on Friday, July 1st, at KIMT News 3 in Rochester, Minnesota as another reporter in the Rochester community said goodbye. Brooke McKivergan,...
Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
One winter, while skiing down snowy hills with fellow neighborhood kids, Ralph Samuelson had an idea. “If you could ski on snow,” he wondered, “why not on water?”. In the summer of 1922, Samuelson, then 18, began his attempts to stand up on skis on Lake Pepin, just a few blocks from his house in Lake City, Minnesota. After lots of trial and error, he eventually succeeded, and one of the world’s most beloved water sports was born.
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Earlier this week, DoorDash unveiled the top 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. Three Minnesota restaurants, including one in Rochester, landed on the list. Christopher Payne, DoorDash's President, said, “Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it’s also about being dependable...
Rochester, Minnesota is rich with great places to eat breakfast. All kinds of cuisines, all kinds of styles, all kinds of dietary needs (it is the home of Mayo Clinic, after all). From simple eggs, toast, and hashbrowns to a fancy benedict, you'll find it in Rochester. But if you're...
Something old. Something new. Something deep-fried. It's 50 days until the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna as of June 27. The fair runs from August 16 through the 21. Printed materials including the premium book and handy, pocket schedule have been distributed around the county. It is time to...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER - For years, Shukri Ali has called her son Yusuf's school every time she had to organize her family's Eid al-Fitr celebrations to make sure he's excused from classes. It's another mental stressor each spring on a busy day for Muslim families who mark the end of Ramadan with...
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the longest-running radio hosts in the Twin Cities metro area will be leaving his post at the end of the year.KQRS, a classic rock station based in Golden Valley, announced that Tom Barnard would be retiring from the station, with his final show being scheduled for Dec. 23.He's been with the station for 36 years, since 1986."You're the best in the business, Tom," the station tweeted Thursday. "We wish you all the best in your next chapter!"While Barnard has largely shied away from interviews, WCCO's Frank Vascellaro did manage to talk with Barnard on a few occasions, when he launched a podcast and, when he signed a fresh five-year contract in 2015, spoke frankly about his family history and upbringing in Minnesota.Barnard's tenure on KQRS was not without controversy. He has been accused of insensitivity to minorities with some of his off-the-cuff comments made on the highly-rated morning show, particularly toward the newly-naturalized Somali and Hmong communities.Barnard was inducted into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.
A new law goes into effect Friday that allows the sale of some THC gummies and beverages in the state of Minnesota. The products must be sourced from legally certified hemp, according to KSTP. The individual drinks and gummies can contain up to 5 mg of THC, while a package...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota. Saint Cloud Hospital came in behind only Mayo Clinic in Rochester on the list of the...
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester community is rallying around well-known businessman Craig Cotten after his recent cancer diagnosis. In late June, what felt like a cold turned out to be something much worse and Craig was diagnosed with kidney stones, pneumonia and leukemia. Because he's self-employed his comic book shop had to be shut down until further notice and his friends and family started a gofundme to help.
EyeOfTheFlyer.com is reporting Delta Airlines paid out $80,000 to make room on a flight from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis!. Delta Reportedly Paid $80,000 To Keep People From Flying on Monday. Eye of the Flyer says a Delta spokesperson confirmed the story that they announced $10,000 each if people would...
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
I've always enjoyed learning about ghost towns, and there are many of them around Minnesota. Quite a few of those ghost towns are actually right here in southern Minnesota. I was able to find 9 ghost towns in the area that are all within 100 miles of Rochester, Minnesota. Most of them are within an hour, so an easy trip if you wanted to check any of these out.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A public informational meeting will take place this evening in Rochester to discuss plans for future upgrades to what has become a dangerous local intersection. Olmsted County has been working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to develop plans for improving the current at-grade intersection...
