Most South Dakota farmers grow and sell commodity crops like corn and soybeans, which they sell to processors. But a Brown County farmer has decided to cut out the middleman. Taylor Sumption and his brothers farm oats just north of Aberdeen. They recently decided to package, store and distribute oatmeal at a new facility built near the farm. They’re selling the oats online and in a few grocery stores.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO