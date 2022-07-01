ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Echoes of the Past 7-1-2022

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The West Virginia News, The Greenbrier Independent, White Sulphur Star, and other publications archived since 1852. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

1922 – 100 years ago

Hinton strike settled Monday

The strike at the Hinton roundhouse of the Chesapeake and Ohio railway company, which started Friday, June 23, was settled last Monday night and the men are all back at work. The terms of the settlement were not officially made public, but are understood to consist of some concessions on the part of the railway company. The basis for the strike, which was local, was a violent dislike on the part of the men for J. E. Garrettson, general round-house foreman, whom they charged with abusive and profane language. The company, it is understood, assured the men that there would be no repetition of the offenses, although the foreman will not be dismissed.

Moonshine has hit post offices

Moonshine liquor is threatening to disrupt the country’s postal service, says a dispatch from Washington. Postmasters in the middle-sized cities are complaining, Treasury officials report, that liquors seized by prohibition officers which are stored in the post office buildings for want of other space, filled their offices with effluvia-mostly bad and they just can’t work. The smaller town post offices are beginning to smell like breweries and distilleries. So serious have the complaints become that a conference will be held this week at which post office and prohibition enforcement officials will try to find means of cleaning up dry law cases and thus get rid of “the evidence.”

1947 – 75 years ago

Quinwood Incorporated

Overruling objections of the coal a company of Quinwood, Judge Mark L. r Jarrett ordered the incorporation of the town of Quinwood, before adjourning the special term of Greenbrier circuit court last Wednesday. A motion for stay of proceedings was also refused.

The court appointed Geo. F. Smith, H. Dorsey and Charles L. McClung commissioners to conduct an election for selecting municipal officers for the new town. The election must be held within the next sixty days.

Camp Alleghany opens

Camp Alleghany, girls’ camp on the Greenbrier River near Caldwell, opened for the season of eight weeks on Saturday. There are about 200 enrolled, the camp being filled to capacity. The camp is under the direction of W. C. Worthington of Lewisburg, and his sister, Miss Nancy Worthington.

1972 – 50 years ago

$25,000 raised for stadium

A large handful of citizens scattered around Eastern Greenbrier County have already “bought” half of “Spartan Field.”

Spartan Field, which consists of some 16 acres of land adjacent to Greenbrier East High School, is for the purpose of a Civic Center or Armory or Field House and an Outdoor Sports Stadium. Eight-acre portions have been allocated for the two facilities. Consequently, either the Stadium or the Civic Center is already “in” depending on one’s point of view. – A $50,000 price tag is the cost for this acreage. Thus far some $25,291.75 has been committed by interested citizens. Some 22 of these pledges are for $1,000 or more. The rest range from pennies up to the $1,000 level.

1997 – 25 years ago

Miss Fireworks crowned

Christi Jenell Barker, 18, the daughter of Chuck and Ann Barker of Pence Springs, was crowned Miss Fireworks at the tenth annual pageant. Barker was also named Miss Photogenic.

Laurel Hannah Alderson, 18, daughter of Mike and Sheila Alderson, was named first runner-up. Second runner-up was Laurie Kay Parker, 15, daughter of Rick and Cindy Parker of Alderson. Molisha Nicole Smith, 16, daughter of R.J. and Kaye Smith of Alderson, was the third runner-up.

Ashley Faith Feamster, 17, daughter of Conn Feamster and Pamela Moore of Alderson, was voted Miss Congeniality.

Ronceverte Reds win county Little League championship

The Ronceverte Reds (10-12 yr. old division) defeated the previously undefeated Rainelle Mets twice, Alderson White Sox and White Sulphur Raiders once each, to become the 1997 Greenbrier County Little League Champions, making this the third consecutive year for Ronceverte to win the county championship.

In the first game against the Mets, Ronceverte’s Jason Hoke pitched a two-hitter, walked three and struck out seventeen batters. Reds’ shortstop Bryan Shires scored the go-ahead run in the 2nd inning to make the score 21. Then, with two out in the 4th inning, the Reds had men on second and third base with Bryan Shires at the plate. Shires worked the count to 2 and 2 and on the next pitch, ripped a single up the middle which scored both runners. Shires’ hit was the game-winner as the Mets came back and scored two runs in the fifth. The game ended with the Reds winning 4-3.

The post Echoes of the Past 7-1-2022 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
