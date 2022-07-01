ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge blocks Florida abortion ban, how to get ready for July 4th travel and the country's first Black female Supreme Court justice takes her seat

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Showers and thunderstorms will become scattered to numerous Friday afternoon. Some of the storms may be heavy at times. If you have outdoor plans, try to get those done before noon when it will be drier. The storms...

www.baynews9.com

Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Supreme Court Approves Gov. DeSantis’ Request for Grand Jury To Investigate Immigration and People Trafficking

DeSantis tackling "Biden's border crisis" On June 29, Florida's Supreme Court approved a petition that had been filed by Governor Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate immigration-related issues such as the smuggling of undocumented children into the state. The governor was quick to acknowledge the decision on Twitter:
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

GOP Senator Marco Rubio reminds everyone abortion has NOT been outlawed nationally in wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned and blames liberal 'meltdown' on Dems failure to defend the 1973 ruling

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has insisted that abortion has not been banned, despite the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and accused Democrats of exaggerating the seriousness of Friday's Supreme Court ruling. The GOP lawmaker reiterated during a Fox News interview Friday night that the Supreme Court's latest ruling doesn't ban...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis vows to appeal abortion ruling up to Florida Supreme Court

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged Thursday to appeal a court ruling that temporarily blocks the state's 15-week abortion ban from taking effect. As the judge's ruling is just the first in what is expected to be a lengthy court battle, DeSantis's office said he will appeal the decision until it reaches the Florida Supreme Court to "reverse its existing precedent regarding Florida’s right to privacy," according to Politico.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

See tense situation outside last Mississippi abortion clinic after ruling

CNN’s Nadia Romero reports from outside the last abortion clinic in Mississippi after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to have an abortion. Mississippi has a trigger law that will ban nearly all abortions and it could come into effect very soon.
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings That Invalidated Abortion Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court, in the aftermath of its decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, on Thursday threw out lower court rulings that invalidated three abortion laws at the state level. All three laws - from Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana -...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida says Ben & Jerry's change 'step in right direction'

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis praised Ben & Jerry's parent company for a decision that will allow sales of ice cream in Israel. But that doesn't mean Florida will immediately return to investing or contracting with the parent company, Unilever, and its subsidiaries. Over the objection of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever on Tuesday announced an agreement that will lead to Avi Zinger, an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, selling ice cream independently under the product's Hebrew and Arabic names in Israel and the West Bank. \DeSantis said in a Twitter post that the move...
FLORIDA STATE

