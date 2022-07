Police have warned of “serious disruption throughout the day” as protesters across the UK prepare to block motorways in a demonstration over high fuel prices.Drivers have been warned to reconsider their journeys and remain at home if possible as major roads in various parts of the country face traffic jams on Monday amid the protests calling for a cut in fuel duty.Protesters will target mainly three-lane motorways and aim to achieve slow-downs on two lanes, leaving the fast lane free, according to FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox.The protests are understood to be organised via social media under the banner Fuel...

