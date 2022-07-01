ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Biden’s open-border policies guaranteed tragedy and loss of life

fox40jackson.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news of 53 dead migrants found in a refrigerator truck in San Antonio Tuesday was a painful reminder of my own experience investigating similar horror nearly 20 years ago. I know what it’s like to stand in the back of a tractor trailer, with 19 dead migrants at my feet,...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Victoria, TX
CBS DFW

Mayorkas defends U.S. border policy after migrant deaths

Washington — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday defended the Biden administration's immigration policy following the deaths of 53 migrants who were abandoned in the back of a tractor trailer, saying U.S. immigration officials have repeatedly warned against traveling to the southern border."We have said repeatedly and we continue to warn people not to take the dangerous journey," Mayorkas said in an interview with "Face the Nation." "We saw so tragically in San Antonio, Texas, one of the possible tragic results of that dangerous journey and so many people don't even make it that far in the hands of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
morningbrew.com

Migrant smuggling is a bigger and more dangerous business than ever

Smuggling migrants into the US has evolved in recent years from small, independent operators to the much bigger business of cartel-led convoys—with fatal consequences. This week, 53 migrants were found dead of heatstroke, dehydration, and suffocation in an 18-wheeler in San Antonio, Texas. What led to this? Drug cartels...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Kamala Harris criticised Texas governor for going ‘straight to politics’ after 53 migrants die in smuggling event

ââVice President Kamala Harris pushed back against Texas Gov Greg Abbott’s claims that the ongoing border crisis and, by extension, the 53 migrants who were found dead inside a tractor-trailer outside San Antonio this week was the Biden administration’s fault.During an interview with NPR on Wednesday, the Democrat fielded questions from co-host Asma Khalid about the overturning of Roe v Wade before the pair turned to discussing matters south of the border.“I’m sure you saw that, last night, there were at least 50 migrants who died in a tractor trailer in San Antonio, Texas,” Ms Khalid began. “I wanted...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Illegal Immigrants#Mexico#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
POLITICO

South Texas Democrats are pushing for action on the nation's immigration policies after at least 50 migrants died in a hot truck outside San Antonio.

What happened: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said he spoke to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday following the deaths of at least 50 migrants in an unrefrigerated truck outside of San Antonio — and plans to pursue options through his senior role on the Appropriations Committee to help address the surge in border crossings. That comes as there's no sign of any broader thaw in the polarized approach of both parties toward immigration.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Slate

The Biden Administration Is to Blame for the Horrific Deaths of 51 Migrants in Texas

In his classic 2015 book The Land of Open Graves, Jason De León shows that “the terrible things that [the] mass of migrating people experience are neither random nor senseless, but rather part of a strategic federal plan … that … simultaneously uses and hides behind the viciousness of the Sonoran Desert.” De León does this by demonstrating how the U.S. policy of immigration deterrence has moved people to attempt more and more dangerous crossings, thereby promoting mass death. This reality could not have been any clearer than it was in the horrifying discovery on Monday of dozens of dead bodies of migrant men and women found in an abandoned semi truck in San Antonio in 100-degree heat. The truth is that the cruelty of our immigration system caused these deaths as much as the smugglers involved—of whom two are apparently in custody. That is to say, Americans of every political stripe are responsible for the deaths of the 51 men and women who asphyxiated to death while suffering from unbearable heat, along with many more similar deaths.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy