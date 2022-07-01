ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Friday schedule at Road America

By Mike Hembree
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s NASCAR schedule at Road America includes practice and qualifying for the Xfinity Series. Xfinity drivers are scheduled to practice from 5:30-6 p.m. on the 4.048-mile road course. Two rounds of multi-vehicle qualifying will follow...

nascar.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

