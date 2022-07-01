NASCAR Friday schedule at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the "Let's go, Brandon" message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden.Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old child with autism.Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March and saw signs with the "Let's go, Brandon" slogan. Brundidge believed the signs were meant to encourage him. He consequently started trying activities he'd never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing...

