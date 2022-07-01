National Geographic Spotlights America’s Native Nations on Instagram

Though Instagram was only introduced to the world as recently as 2010, the phenomenon of the application’s widespread adoption has turned it into one of the most indispensable and ubiquitous tools of the modern world. With more than one billion monthly active users and reaches into the farthest corners of the globe, social media platforms like Instagram have become breeding grounds for uses as mundane as keeping up with family and friends, or as targeted as attracting new customers for businesses via robust social media strategies.The rise of Instagram has also brought with it a new era of tastemakers to...
Snapchat has officially launched its own premium subscription, Snapchat Plus. For $3.99 a month, you get some cosmetic improvements and a chance to use “exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features” in the app. Snapchat hasn’t released many details about what you get for your money. It sounds kinda like...
Facebook will support nonfungible tokens (NFTs) with a “digital collectibles” tab on creators’ timelines to display their work. Meta technical program manager Navdeep Singh displayed screenshots of NFTs and a creator’s page Thursday on Twitter. A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, told TechCrunch...
It’s no secret that Instagram is losing the social media war to TikTok. If Meta’s app is ever going to reverse this trend, it needs to come up with new and interesting features. Or so you’d think. Instead it appears that Instagram is going to continue the Facebook...
The official launches comes a week after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would be testing NFT support on Facebook soon. At the time, Zuckerberg said the test will allow creators to cross-post on Instagram and Facebook. However, the spokesperson said the sharing feature across both platforms has not yet rolled out, but is coming soon.
IF YOU use Facebook, then this dating feature may help to reveal your secret admirer. Facebook Dating dropped in 2019 but many people are still unaware of its existence. Facebook Dating is similar to other popular apps, like Tinder, in that it lets users swipe right and left on people they are attracted to.
Instagram has added a long-awaited feature specifically for iOS/iPhone users. Despite being one of the most popular apps in the world, Facebook is actually pretty slow to update Instagram. It often takes months, sometimes years, for basic and in-demand features to be added. And to be fair to Instagram, this is how most social media apps work (just ask every Twitter user about the edit button). That said, today the long wait for one Instagram feature is finally over.
Earlier this month, the firm confirmed that it’s testing this feature, without giving out many details. Now, it has made Snapchat+ official. The new subscription plan will launch in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with more countries to be added soon.
As with Facebook's feed and Instagram's feeds, Twitter also lets you switch between its own algorithm-run timeline and a timeline that is sorted from most recent to oldest tweets. And so, if you're not particularly interested in Twitter's recommended tweets in its Home timeline, you still have the option to view a chronologically sorted timeline instead.
Facebook NFT posts with the "digital collectible" label do not link to marketplaces to purchase. NFT sales have plunged from $12.6bn in January to about $1bn in June, The Guardian reported. One person testing it out said it was like uploading a photo and doesn't know what comes next.
NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, Germany — It’s hardly a secret that social media isn’t the best use of our time. Still, millions keep on scrolling, clicking, and commenting for hours on end. Now, researchers from the University of Duisburg-Essen have documented some of the unique ways headlines on Facebook “bait” users into interacting with posts.
If you're a Spotify subscriber, you may have already received an email from the company about their new "Supergrouper" feature. But what is the point of it and how do you use it? We're here to break it down for you. Spotify's own description of the new tool is rather...
Twitter is launching Branded Likes to all managed advertisers reaching consumers in the U.S., U.K., Saudi Arabia and Japan, according to a Friday (July 1) blog post. “Expanding Twitter as a creative canvas for brands means improving the reach and efficiency of some of our core brand solutions — like Takeover Ads — and introducing new formats that drive business results and help brands tell richer stories,” according to the post.
Today in the connected economy, Twitter debuts its Branded Likes feature for advertisers with audiences in the U.S, U.K., Japan and Saudi Arabia. Also, Facebook launches a NFT pilot with Ethereum and Polygon, and German security technology firm Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) purchases the payment and identity solutions business of Valid USA.
I grew up in the West Country and there wasn’t much of a comedy scene at the time. On the invite of a friend, I went to London and we saw a comedy gig in Archway that was comically alternative. It was like a sitcom’s version of what alternative comedy would be. It was in an anarchist vegetarian commune called The Earth Exchange and it was vegetarian food at the back and alternative so-called comedy at the front. I saw an act called Otiz Cannelloni who did this surreal meta magic and there were some storytellers, character comedians and John Hegley. He was singing short, intense songs on the mandolin and he had this brilliant stage persona. It was the first time I realised: “That’s what I want to do!” It was just a question of how I could engineer my life so I could do it.
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. TikTok released its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2022, which included details on the platform’s response to the war in...
Harry Styles is right at home atop the U.K. albums chart with Harry’s House (Columbia), which enters a fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1. With Styles holding onto top spot, veteran prog-rock outfit Porcupine Tree enjoys a career high with Closure / Continuation (Music For Nations), their 11th studio album.
Outgoing Spotify executive and Anchor co-founder Michael Mignano noted the launch of this feature and said this will allow users to make an episode with “no extra tools or hardware needed”. He joined the audio streaming company after it acquired Anchor in 2019. The video posted by Spotify...
Facebook Groups appears to be getting a makeover that may have taken inspiration from apps popular with a younger crowd, such as Discord. On Tuesday, Meta announced that it is testing and adding new features to Facebook Groups that enhance a lot of its current capabilities. Among these new experimental UI changes to Groups are a new sidebar and a new in-group menu.
Kim Kardashian caused outrage recently by wearing a gorgeous souffle silk that once adorned Marilyn Monroe. But what happened to other magnificent outfits – and why did no one realise their eye-popping value?
Comments / 0