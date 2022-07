One of South Carolina's many small towns offering big fun for your weekend is the town of Easley. This Upstate location is west of the city of Greenville and boasts a charming downtown that boomed in the textile days. Now it has settled into a pleasant place to call home and a fun destination for exploration. Ingles Markets is sponsoring their Fourth of July festival this year, and that's just one of the many community events that happen here throughout the year.

EASLEY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO