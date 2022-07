NASA has some truly spectacular sungazing instruments, and one just caught the Moon passing in front of the Sun in a glorious partial eclipse seen from space. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory – often outshone by its flashier sibling the Parker Solar Probe – shines a spotlight on the Sun 24 hours a day. At least, it did until last week, when an Earthly power shortage meant it was down for a few days. However, it sprang back into life on June 28, just in time to capture the Moon passing in between the observatory and the Sun on June 29 for a lovely partial eclipse.

