Thor: Love and Thunder - Official 'A Taika Waititi Adventure' Behind the Scenes

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Kevin Feige, and more in this new...

www.ign.com

IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Cut Major Cameo from Returning Infinity War Character

I think it's already safe to say that Marvel Studios' upcoming theatrical offering Thor: Love and Thunder might have just assembled the biggest ensemble of characters we've seen since Avengers: Endgame — from Thor, Jane Foster, and Valkyrie all the way to the Guardians of the Galaxy. click to...
ComicBook

Tessa Thompson Details Valkyrie's New Powers in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to bring a new skill set to Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While she won't be inhabiting the bodies of other people as comments were once thought to be suggesting, Valkyrie is seen in trailers for the fourth Thor film wielding Zeus' lightning bolt weapon. This new power is going to enhance Valkyrie's fighting skills as the characters are setting themselves up for a faceoff with Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Thompson opened up about learning to wield the new weapon but also shared some fun insights about seeing Zeus actor Russell Crowe do the same.
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder 5-Day Teaser Highlights Thor vs Gorr Showdown

The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is only five days away and Marvel Studios is making sure people are hyped up about the upcoming film. A new teaser counts down the movie's premiere and features some awesome new footage of the God of Thunder going up against Gorr the God Butcher!
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
Floor8

Kim Kardashian's is an '80s blonde bombshell in new SKIMS swimwear line

Kim Kardashian transformed into an '80s blonde bombshell on Friday, as she unveiled a sizzling new commercial for her latest SKIMS metallic swimwear line on Instagram. The 41-year-old The Kardashians reality star - who has been showing off the results of her recent 21lb weight loss - was a total knockout with her newly-bleached hair styled into a huge bouffant, and wore dramatic blue eye makeup.
#Adventure#Theaters#Marvel
IGN

The Terminal List: Limited Series Review

This is a non-spoiler review for all eight episodes of The Terminal List, which premieres Friday, July 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The Terminal List, adapted from the first of Jack Carr's five "James Reece" books, is an earnest but overlong revenge thriller featuring Chris Pratt in humorless Heartland hero mode, for story that hits all the important "Big Dad Energy" beats that Amazon's been chasing after its success with both Bosch and Jack Ryan. In that regard, The Terminal List fits in well, even occasionally delivering devilish twists and engaging action, but it also wallows incessantly in heaviness, beating the same drum over and over until much of it becomes dull.
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder has exciting and controversial deleted scenes

We’re exactly one week away from the Thor: Love and Thunder release date, which has been generating plenty of buzz. That’s understandable, considering Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is one of the most-beloved Avengers out there. We already think we know what happens in the film thanks to a few plot leaks that dropped after the red carpet premiere. And now we’re learning that Taika Waititi left plenty of Thor 4 scenes out of the final cut. Not only do the Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes sound very exciting, but they also generated significant controversy.
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Hits Gargantuan Box Office Milestone

Top Gun: Maverick reached a notable box office milestone, nearly cementing itself as the biggest movie of 2022 to this point. The Numbers reports that the Tom Cruise blockbuster raked in an estimated $8.25 million last Friday domestically, placing its total U.S. box office total at $499.47 million. That measurement means Top Gun: Maverick would hit $500 million at the domestic box office on Saturday, and would cross $1 billion worldwide around the same time.
epicstream.com

Taika Waititi Credits Harry Potter Villain for Gorr Redesign in Thor: Love and Thunder

If you have seen the trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder, you may have noticed that Gorr the God Butcher doesn't look anything like the way the character is illustrated in the comic books. Interestingly, Taika Waititi has a cool explanation for the supervillain's new look. The director has just credited Harry Potter baddie Voldemort for pushing him to redesign Gorr's look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick!
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals the Only Adjustment Marvel Made for Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder Return

Jane Foster looks mighty different in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman trained for more than ten months to get into superhero shape to reprise her role as Jane for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but with one large difference: she's wielding the might of ex-boyfriend Thor (Chris Hemsworth). As the hammer-swinging heroine worthy of lifting the enchanted Mjolnir, the five-foot-three Portman becomes the six-foot-tall Mighty Thor — the new goddess of thunder. In an interview with Total Film ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters July 8, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed Marvel's small role in Portman's big change:
Variety

How Natalie Portman Grew Nine Inches Taller for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. For “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Natalie Portman is returning not only as Jane Foster — the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — but as the Mighty Thor, Jane’s superhero persona when she comes into possession of the mystical hammer Mjolnir. Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during shooting to build up her muscle mass in a way she’d never been asked to before. “I definitely got as big as I’ve ever been,” Portman explained for Variety‘s cover story. “You realize, ‘Oh,...
Page Six

Joe Manganiello says he had a ‘head start’ in pursuing wife Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello opened up about how he hit it off with his now-wife, Sofia Vergara. The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” where he spoke to host Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham about how he managed to get “Modern Family” star Vergara to fall for him. And it seems as though being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2014 certainly helped lock things in. Manganiello revealed he first laid eyes on Vergara in 2010 at the MTV Music Awards show, however it wasn’t until the White House Correspondents Dinner four years later that the pair spoke to each other for the...
