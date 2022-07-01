Thor: Love and Thunder - Official 'A Taika Waititi Adventure' Behind the Scenes

This is a non-spoiler review for all eight episodes of The Terminal List, which premieres Friday, July 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The Terminal List, adapted from the first of Jack Carr's five "James Reece" books, is an earnest but overlong revenge thriller featuring Chris Pratt in humorless Heartland hero mode, for story that hits all the important "Big Dad Energy" beats that Amazon's been chasing after its success with both Bosch and Jack Ryan. In that regard, The Terminal List fits in well, even occasionally delivering devilish twists and engaging action, but it also wallows incessantly in heaviness, beating the same drum over and over until much of it becomes dull.

