ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Former Del. Pat McDonough charged with stealing campaign sign of rival in Baltimore County executive race

By Alison Knezevich, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOkEu_0gRv1LWc00
Pat McDonough, a Republican candidate for Baltimore County executive pictured in 2016, is accused of stealing a campaign sign of candidate Darren Badillo on East Joppa Road in May and faces one count of theft under $100. Submitted photo/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Pat McDonough, a former Maryland state delegate, has been charged with misdemeanor theft after allegations he stole the campaign sign of a rival in the Republican primary race for Baltimore County executive.

McDonough, 78, was charged by summons Tuesday, court records show. He is accused of stealing a campaign sign of candidate Darren Badillo on East Joppa Road in May, and faces one count of theft under $100.

McDonough, of Middle River, said he was unaware of the criminal charge when contacted by a reporter Thursday, but added that he looked forward to his day in court. A trial is scheduled for Aug. 29.

“It’s a smear campaign against me, and it’s a big lie,” he said.

McDonough said he had found the Badillo sign on top of one of his own signs, which was damaged and on the ground, so he “impounded” it to use as evidence.

Earlier this week, the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee released a statement saying that on June 13, its members “formally voted to condemn candidate Pat McDonough for the theft of an opponent’s campaign sign.”

“If we don’t stand up to dirty politics within our own party, we have no right to stand up to it by Democrats,” Ray Boccelli, chair of a subcommittee on administration and ethics, said in a statement. “This wasn’t just an assault on a campaign, this was an assault on the First Amendment.”

According to charging documents, someone sent Badillo photos of a man identified as McDonough taking one of his signs.

Badillo said he didn’t want to “tarnish the Republican Party,” but sought criminal charges because he felt McDonough needed to be held accountable.

In addition to Badillo and McDonough, four others are running in the July 19 Republican primary: Henry Ciezkowski, Thilo August Albert Gluck, A. Scott Pappas and Kimberley Stansbury.

In 2018, McDonough unsuccessfully ran in the primary for county executive against former state insurance commissioner Al Redmer, who lost the general election to now County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Began In Baltimore County Sunday Evening

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
InsideClimate News

Baltimore’s ‘Catastrophic Failures’ at Wastewater Treatment Have Triggered a State Takeover, a Federal Lawsuit and Citizen Outrage

Sara Bundy, her husband and 12-year-old son moved to Sparrows Point near the Back River in Baltimore County four years ago for the allure of a waterfront home. “We are a boating family. We love to fish and kayak and our lives are very much based around water,” said Bundy, 43, who owns a dog walking and pet sitting business. “So, when we came across this waterfront home, it was perfect for us.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Arrest made in killing of Taniya Jones

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An arrest has been made in the June 19 killing of 16-year-old Taniya Jones. On July 2, Metropolitan Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old male from Oxon Hill, Md., with second-degree murder while armed.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Joppa, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Early morning homicide in Prince George’s County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police responded to a shooting early Sunday. At around 12:10 a.m., police arrived in the 600 block of Addison Rd., in Capitol Heights. They found an adult man inside a car with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are […]
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Business Monthly

2022 Anne Arundel County Primary Election Voters’ Guide

As a service to our readers, The Business Monthly asked Anne Arundel County candidates running in the 2022 Primary Election to provide responses to a short questionnaire. Their unedited responses follow. This Voters’ Guide includes only the candidates running in the primary election. For candidates who did not respond, their campaign website identified on their candidacy application is listed instead.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mcdonough
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Announces Plan To Reduce Gun Violence

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Department of Health announce the release of a strategic plan to reduce gun violence led by the county’s Gun Violence Intervention Team (GVIT). Using a structured public health approach, the plan identifies data-driven and evidence-based strategies that engage community members, law enforcement, mental and behavioral health agencies, and gun violence intervention organizations in collaborative advocacy, prevention and response initiatives.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wife of officer dragged says she lacks confidence in justice system, fears plea deal

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore is serving as home base for Baltimore Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg after he was dragged two blocks following a traffic stop. His wife briefly left his room to sit in a park across the street and voice her concerns about what will come next for her husband.
foxbaltimore.com

Two separate water rescues in Baltimore City Saturday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, two vehicles were rescued from flood water in separate areas according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Rescue crews were sent to the Sandtown-Winchester area for a report of a vehicle in floodwater. A person is reportedly trapped in a vehicle at Monroe and Kavanaugh...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Republican#Central Committee#Democrats
NottinghamMD.com

Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing

OVERLEA, MD—An Overlea man has been convicted on murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in 2020. Jimmy Foye, 63, was convicted on Tuesday of the murder of Irma Garrido Ruiz in Baltimore County Circuit Court. At 12:30 p.m. on January 3, 2020, Ruiz was found dead inside her Reisterstown home. She had been stabbed 44 times. Ruiz’s cellphone … Continue reading "Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing" The post Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
WTOP

Co-defendant sentenced to life in prison for home invasion in Prince George’s Co.

Andre Smith has been sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in an armed home invasion in Landover, Maryland, in August of 2020. On August 23, 2020, Smith and his accomplice Stephen Warren threatened a mother and daughter with firearms and demanded money, according to a statement from the Office of the State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County.
LANDOVER, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Ex-Con Killed In Virginia Shootout

Police have identified the 37-year-old ex-con who was killed in a police shootout earlier this week in Fairfax County. Christian Parker, of Reston, had been wanted for firing a gun in a home Sunday and other offenses when police confronted him in the parking lot of the Springfield Mall around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, county police said.
foxbaltimore.com

Car crashes into northeast Baltimore store Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A car crashed into a Family Dollar store in the Belair - Edison neighborhood of northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon. Baltimore City Police are on the scene of the crash along with medics on the 4500 block of Erdman Ave. The vehicle visibly damaged the windows and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy