Rik Butcher obituary

By Nick Butcher
 2 days ago
Rik Butcher was a journalist who became a Liberal party activist in the 1960s and 70s

My father, Rik Butcher, who has died aged 81, started his professional life as a journalist, working on regional newspapers and as a freelance before finishing his career as the public relations manager for Perkins Engines in Peterborough.

But he also had a second vocation – in politics. A liberal whose political hero was Jo Grimond, he stood unsuccessfully as the Liberal party candidate for Bedford at the 1970 general election and later tried for election – again without luck – as an Independent county council candidate for Oundle in Northamptonshire in 1981.

Rik was born in Kingston upon Thames in Surrey, to Arthur Butcher, who worked as an administrator for Shell, and his wife, Sarah (nee Gourley), who died when Rik was young. Rik went to Beverley boys’ school in New Malden, Surrey, after which he became a reporter’s assistant at the Press Association in London (1956-57). Then he worked as a junior reporter providing stories for three weekly newspapers: the Molesey and Ditton News, the Esher News and the Aldershot News (1957-60).

After spending the early to mid-60s as a reporter and feature writer on the Scunthorpe Evening Telegraph and then the East Lancashire Evening Gazette in Blackpool, he moved to the Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph in 1966, rising to be features editor there in 1970 and remaining until 1973, when he went to Western Web Offset Ltd to become their editorial director, responsible for the editorial management of various publications.

In 1975 he set up Rik Butcher Editorial Services to provide freelance writing services to various outlets, including Perkins Engines in Peterborough, who took him on full-time in 1984 as their press officer. He was promoted to be chief press officer at Perkins and, finally, press and PR manager – a post he held until he gave up work in 1993.

In retirement he secured a place at Leicester University to study psychology, graduating with a first in 1996. Later he did part-time lecturing in psychology-related subjects, including at De Montfort University and at Knuston Hall in Northamptonshire.

After his defeat in Oundle in 1981, Rik had concentrated mainly on grassroots politics, and as someone who put education at the centre of his political beliefs, he was a founder member of the Northamptonshire Association of Parents. His interest in helping others also took a different direction when he qualified as a marriage guidance counsellor with Relate, and he served at Relate’s Peterborough and Northamptonshire centres from 1984 onwards.

For enjoyment, he walked and walked. Beginning with daily dog walking, he progressed to much bigger undertakings, including a marathon Scilly Isles to Shetland hike completed in 1993 and the Coast to Coast walk across northern England.

He also fancied himself as a conductor, and could often be found in the kitchen, baton in hand, directing the London Philharmonic. He was an instinctively good cook and enjoyed the creative process as much as the eating.

He is survived by his wife, Sue (nee Wadsworth), whom he married in 1964, their children, Stephen, Victoria and me, and six grandchildren.

