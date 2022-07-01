ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turtle Creek man facing charges for file-sharing network of child pornography

By Patrick Damp
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) - A man from Turtle Creek is facing charges for thousands of pictures and hundreds of videos of child pornography.

Richard Montgomery faces more than 30 felony charges.

Investigators found a file-sharing network with the files for public download.

They said they traced the network back to Montgomery's computer.

He was arrested in April and told investigators that he specifically looks for young girls of a certain age.

