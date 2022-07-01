ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

One Tank Trip: Mississippi River loop

By Laura Oakes
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiFjb_0gRuyH0100

Today's One Tank Trip takes us along a pretty spectacular stretch of the Mississippi River south of the Twin Cities.

First stop? Miesville. Population 138. Home of the Miesville Mudhens baseball team, and King's Place, with -not kidding- 106 different burgers on the menu. It is the heart of the community, constantly busy, and a true family affair according to owner Terri Ryan.

"My mom and dad bought this in 1984 when I was still in high school to just get it up and running. Who would have thought this many years later I'm still here?" said Ryan, whose folks still show up daily to help wait on tables and tidy up the place.

Next, it's a short jaunt east on Highway 61 to Red Wing, home to famous work boots, pottery, artists, and the historic St. James Hotel right on the shore of the Mississippi River. Crossing the water into Wisconsin brings us to the land of quaint, tree-lined, artsy river towns like Maiden Rock, Stockholm, Laura Ingalls Wilder's Pepin, and the lovely, Swiss, Alma, home of Fun-n-Sun Houseboat rentals. The boats can accommodate two to ten people, and Fun-n-Sun-staff teach you how to drive them.

"They're basically like a floating cabin in a sense. Full kitchens, gas grills, patio furniture, full bathrooms, separate sleeping quarters, and plenty of space," said owner Nicki Jandro.

Houseboat camping along the beach Photo credit Fun-n-Sun Houseboat Rentals

Back across the river in Lake City, Minnesota, take to the sky right from the back of a boat on Lake Pepin with Eagle Hang Gliding. Owner David Dysband has equipped his gliders with floats to be able to launch and land them from the water.

"It truly is the closest you can get to flying, free flying, flying like a bird, or feeling like a bird," said Dysband.

And speaking of birds, the newly-redesigned National Eagle Center is just down the road in Wabasha, where you can visit up close with these majestic creatures indoors, or watch nature soaring in action off the riverfront deck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbXgA_0gRuyH0100
An eagle flies over the Mississippi River near Wabasha Photo credit National Eagle Center

Heading back home after an action-packed river weekend just might make you hungry for one of those burgers, but don't worry....you have 106 to choose from.

Comments / 2

Related
mspmag.com

By the Numbers: The Mississippi River

Yes, you can captain your own boat on the river. Two public launch spots to consider are Riverfront Regional Park in Fridley and the Mississippi River Boat Ramp at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul. 681. Length in miles that the Mississippi River flows through Minnesota. 1. Nationally recognized...
FRIDLEY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Are these 8 Trails in Minnesota the Best for Hiking?

Let's just say that when Spring, Summer and Autumn roll around in Minnesota, we all want to get outside as much as possible. Yes, I do realize that many people love the Winters here in Minnesota too, but most of us like the change of seasons and getting outside to enjoy some more comfortable weather is a good thing.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
minnesotamonthly.com

A Guide to Minnesota’s Outdoor Must-Dos

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been planning trips, my passport becoming my most valuable possession. My life was about heading elsewhere, exploring the big, wide world. Cue COVID-19 and a time during which I was unable to leave my house, let alone the state or country. Having moved back in with my parents in Wayzata, we spent the first few weeks hunkered down, venturing out for nothing more than a quick stroll or grocery shop.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Camping#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Birds#The Twin Cities#King S Place#Red Wing#Swiss
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings for Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
milwaukeemag.com

15 Reasons Why You Should Visit Wisconsin’s Driftless Area

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. SPARED THE LAST ROUND of ice age glaciers, the southwestern corner of Wisconsin is free from “drift” – the glacial debris that shaped the rest of the state’s landscape. Rather than hills and lakes, the Driftless Area is dominated by steep ridges and river valleys. Scenic roads wind through a tangle of verdant beauty, modest farms and small towns, making the Driftless a world unto itself to disappear into for a day or long weekend. There’s a lot to see and do, so here are some of the highlights to get you started.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Scattered rain, thunder to clear out for dry Sunday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some showers and thunder will move through on Sunday morning and again in the afternoon, but the evening will stay dry for fireworks shows.The highest risk for severe weather is in west-central Minnesota, which could see hail the size of quarters and golf balls. The Twin Cities on north could see some of that rain in the afternoon, but northern Minnesota will stay rain-free.Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, with a high of 88 degrees. Overnight, it will be warm and humid.Monday could see a pre-dawn round of heavy rain, and flooding is possible north of the metro area. After that, Wednesday is the next best chance for thundershowers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

5 Not So Ordinary Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE
NBCMontana

Grizzly bear captures to begin in the Gallatin National Forest

MISSOULA, Mont. — Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will begin capturing grizzly bears in the Custer Gallatin National Forest for research purposes. The research project is part of the Endangered Species Act to monitor the grizzly population in the Yellowstone...
MISSOULA, MT
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy