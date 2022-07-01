One Tank Trip: Mississippi River loop

Today's One Tank Trip takes us along a pretty spectacular stretch of the Mississippi River south of the Twin Cities.

First stop? Miesville. Population 138. Home of the Miesville Mudhens baseball team, and King's Place, with -not kidding- 106 different burgers on the menu. It is the heart of the community, constantly busy, and a true family affair according to owner Terri Ryan.

"My mom and dad bought this in 1984 when I was still in high school to just get it up and running. Who would have thought this many years later I'm still here?" said Ryan, whose folks still show up daily to help wait on tables and tidy up the place.

Next, it's a short jaunt east on Highway 61 to Red Wing, home to famous work boots, pottery, artists, and the historic St. James Hotel right on the shore of the Mississippi River. Crossing the water into Wisconsin brings us to the land of quaint, tree-lined, artsy river towns like Maiden Rock, Stockholm, Laura Ingalls Wilder's Pepin, and the lovely, Swiss, Alma, home of Fun-n-Sun Houseboat rentals. The boats can accommodate two to ten people, and Fun-n-Sun-staff teach you how to drive them.

"They're basically like a floating cabin in a sense. Full kitchens, gas grills, patio furniture, full bathrooms, separate sleeping quarters, and plenty of space," said owner Nicki Jandro.

Houseboat camping along the beach Photo credit Fun-n-Sun Houseboat Rentals

Back across the river in Lake City, Minnesota, take to the sky right from the back of a boat on Lake Pepin with Eagle Hang Gliding. Owner David Dysband has equipped his gliders with floats to be able to launch and land them from the water.

"It truly is the closest you can get to flying, free flying, flying like a bird, or feeling like a bird," said Dysband.

And speaking of birds, the newly-redesigned National Eagle Center is just down the road in Wabasha, where you can visit up close with these majestic creatures indoors, or watch nature soaring in action off the riverfront deck.

An eagle flies over the Mississippi River near Wabasha Photo credit National Eagle Center

Heading back home after an action-packed river weekend just might make you hungry for one of those burgers, but don't worry....you have 106 to choose from.