Temperature, Precipitation Forecast for Month of July

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some showers and thunder will move through on Sunday morning and again in the afternoon, but the evening will stay dry for fireworks shows.The highest risk for severe weather is in west-central Minnesota, which could see hail the size of quarters and golf balls. The Twin Cities on north could see some of that rain in the afternoon, but northern Minnesota will stay rain-free.Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, with a high of 88 degrees. Overnight, it will be warm and humid.Monday could see a pre-dawn round of heavy rain, and flooding is possible north of the metro area. After that, Wednesday is the next best chance for thundershowers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO