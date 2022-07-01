ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Temperature, Precipitation Forecast for Month of July

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- It's a new month, so what can we expect in July as far as temperatures and rainfall?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its weather outlook for the month....

Related
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Isolated storms Sunday, severe weather possible Monday

(FOX 9) - Heat and humidity are on the rise as we head into the remainder of our holiday weekend. We are also ushering in the chance for some isolated strong to severe storms in the next couple of days. Rain and storms began moving into Western Minnesota early Sunday...
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Scattered rain, thunder to clear out for dry Sunday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some showers and thunder will move through on Sunday morning and again in the afternoon, but the evening will stay dry for fireworks shows.The highest risk for severe weather is in west-central Minnesota, which could see hail the size of quarters and golf balls. The Twin Cities on north could see some of that rain in the afternoon, but northern Minnesota will stay rain-free.Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, with a high of 88 degrees. Overnight, it will be warm and humid.Monday could see a pre-dawn round of heavy rain, and flooding is possible north of the metro area. After that, Wednesday is the next best chance for thundershowers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Dry Conditions Returning for Area South of St. Cloud

UNDATED -- While we've had plenty of rain lately from the St. Cloud metro area and northward, some parts of the state could actually use some rain. In the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, 16 percent of the state is now abnormally dry compared to 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from southern Stearns county, includes all of Meeker and Wright counties, the entire Twin Cities metro region, and all of south-central Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings for Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Operation Dry Water Underway for 4th of July Weekend

With the 4th of July weekend underway, Minnesota law enforcement is working to make the water safe as well as the land. In recent years, more than half of Minnesota boat accidents have been alcohol-related, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping to change this. Starting July 2nd and going through the 4th, those with the DNR and public safety will implement Operation Dry Water.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Are these 8 Trails in Minnesota the Best for Hiking?

Let's just say that when Spring, Summer and Autumn roll around in Minnesota, we all want to get outside as much as possible. Yes, I do realize that many people love the Winters here in Minnesota too, but most of us like the change of seasons and getting outside to enjoy some more comfortable weather is a good thing.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

No Yard Waste Pickup in St. Cloud Monday

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud has announced it will not be picking up your yard waste bags this Monday. That's because it is a holiday. All other schedules will remain the same for next week. Also, the city's compost site will be closed on Monday. The compost...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Power 96

Severe Thunderstorm Watch This Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00 pm for portions of southern Minnesota -- including Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Rice, and Scott counties. Frequent lightning, heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in and near the watch area. The severe weather...
RICE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

Commentary: Railroad merger will hit rural Minnesota hard

(The following is a commentary for the Opinion Page. It does not necessarily reflect the views of this newspaper) It’s not often that Class I, or very large, railroads seek to merge. In fact, it hasn’t happened in decades. Last year, the Canadian Pacific Railway (which runs through Detroit Lakes, Callaway, Ogema and Mahnomen) and Kansas City Southern announced their intent to change that when they filed a joint merger application with federal regulators.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
boreal.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

No Surprise, Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota. Saint Cloud Hospital came in behind only Mayo Clinic in Rochester on the list of the...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Jet skier injured in explosion on Minnesota lake

One person was injured when a jet ski exploded and caught fire on a lake in St. Louis County Saturday. At around 4:30 p.m., a jet skier refueled the machine while riding on Little Lake 14, which is about 15 miles north of Kinney. When the driver was around 15 or 20 feet from the shore, the jet ski engine exploded, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
WJON

The Weekender: St. Cloud Fireworks, Music in the Park and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do this 4th of July weekend, we have your guide for family fun. Enjoy some music in Clearwater, check out a Grateful Dead tribute at Milk and Honey Ciders, celebrate with Joetown Rocks, catch a St. Cloud Rox baseball game and celebrate America's birthday with the St. Cloud Fireworks. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
