Summer is finally here, so it's time we start asking ourselves the important questions: should I plan a vacation? Fall in love? Refresh my hairstyle? The answer is yes, yes, and definitely yes. If you're craving a new cut, look no further than the trendy butterfly haircut. This layered look has endless styling possibility, and is the rare cut that lets you switch things up without having to chop it all off. (Though that can be fun, too!)

HAIR CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO