Cristiano Ronaldo will not attend Manchester United training on Monday due to ‘family reasons’, the club say.Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford has come under the microscope after it emerged this weekend that the 37-year-old has told United he wishes to leave this summer.The Portugal international wishes to play Champions League football again next season following United’s failure to secure a top-four Premier League finish.Despite Ronaldo’s desire to leave, United have publicly insisted that he is not for sale and reiterated that he has a year remaining on his Old Trafford contract.United are understood to have accepted Ronaldo’s explanation for missing...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO