The City of Spring Hill voted seven in favor of and one against a salary bump for Pam Caskie based on her performance this year in the role of city administrator. The Board of Mayor Jim Hagaman and Aldermen approved an increase of Caskie’s salary from $160,000 to $170,000 — a permanent 6.25 percent raise. A resolution was approved to establish the raise with Caskie away from her seat, and aldermen did not discuss the matter before voting. The text of the resolution explained the raise as “an adjustment of her salary to account for a performance-based increase and adjustment for the rising cost of living concerns.”

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO