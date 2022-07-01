ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Nearly 4 in 10 say Roe v. Wade overturning made them much more interested in voting: poll

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmvtJ_0gRuvqzN00

( The Hill ) – Thirty-eight percent of voters said the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade made them much more interested in voting this year, an eight-point increase from when the question was asked as a hypothetical in September, according to a new poll.

The poll — conducted by Emerson College in partnership with All In Together, a nonpartisan women’s civic engagement organization — found that 56 percent of respondents said the court’s decision made them at least somewhat more interested in voting this year.

Eight percent said it made them less interested and one-third said it made no difference.

The court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, ending the country’s constitutional right to abortion, has fueled intense anger for many, with liberals hoping the ruling will galvanize voters to support Democrats .

The decision has already led to major advertisement buys from groups like Planned Parenthood, which rolled out a $3 million campaign on Thursday hitting Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz over his stance on abortion access. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), who is in a tough reelection battle, also on Thursday launched an abortion-related television ad .

The Supreme Court’s ruling has also led to a flurry of lawsuits in states across the country seeking to stop abortion restrictions that took effect in its wake.

The poll found that more than two-thirds of respondents who said they were much more interested in voting this year — 68 percent — supported the generic Democratic congressional candidate.

Among women, the poll found a 10-point swing for those saying they were much more interested in voting in the midterms because of the Supreme Court’s decision compared to September. Among women aged 18 to 29, the swing increased to 20 points.

Just 5 percent of women said the court’s decision would make them less interested in voting in the 2022 elections, compared to 60 percent who said it would make them more interested.

The poll of registered voters was conducted between June 28 and 29. The pollsters weighted the responses using turnout modeling for the midterm elections, and the margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of separation between church and state: ‘The church is supposed to direct the government’

(The Hill) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) says she is “tired” of the longstanding separation between church and state in the U.S., adding that she believes “the church is supposed to direct the government.” In a Sunday speech at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colo., ahead of her primary election on Tuesday, Boebert argued […]
BASALT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Mehmet Oz
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Republican Senate#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Emerson College#Democrats
insideedition.com

Texas Sheriff Shares Thoughts on Roe v. Wade Decision: 'Shame on the Supreme Court'

“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Backers Of Trump Election Claims Lose In Colorado Republican Primaries

Republican candidates who echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen presidency were defeated in high-profile nominating contests in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of November's midterm elections. The two Colorado candidates, U.S. Senate hopeful Ron Hanks and Tina Peters, who had sought the Republican nomination to be Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Women on TikTok plan purchasing boycott in protest of Roe v Wade reversal: ‘No buy July’

Women on TikTok are urging others to participate in a buying strike in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.The Supreme Court eliminated the nearly 50-year-old precedent protecting the constitutional right to abortion in the US on Friday 24 June. The reversal of the abortion protections established under the landmark 1973 case means individual states are now able to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.The reversal has sparked widespread anger across the country, and around the world, as millions have taken to the streets and social media to protest the decision.On TikTok, where users...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy