ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

When can I travel after testing positive for COVID?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Grace Reader
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvYno_0gRuvedt00

( KXAN ) — Cities across the U.S. are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases comes as many prepare to travel over the Fourth of July holiday. Health leaders warn against traveling if you’re sick or have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you avoid travel if:

  • You have COVID-19 symptoms
  • You tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a 10-day window of first experiencing symptoms or getting the positive test result
  • You are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test
  • You had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The CDC recommends waiting 10 days after exposure to travel but also said people might test negative five days after exposure and wear a mask for the remainder of that 10-day period

You can find all of the CDC’s travel recommendations here .

Traveling domestically

National data from the CDC shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are going up nationwide. Case numbers are also trending upwards, though health leaders have noted because of the prominence of at-home tests, those case numbers are underreported.

What to do if you have COVID symptoms, but your at-home test comes back negative

A number of counties in states along the West Coast, including in California, are in the CDC’s high-risk category. So is much of Florida, the western border of Louisiana and the Gulf coast-side of Texas. Those risk levels are based on a weekly average of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people, percent of inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 admissions to hospitals per 100,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49giwZ_0gRuvedt00
COVID-19 community levels in US by county (Courtesy CDC)

You can find the community levels for the county you’re traveling to using this CDC tool .

International travel

Just a few weeks ago, the CDC lifted its reentry requirements , meaning you no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to get back into the country. Non-U.S. citizens that intend to simply visit the United States are still required to show proof of vaccination.

The CDC has listed many countries in the high-risk category, meaning they recommend being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations before traveling. Those countries include France, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Italy. You can find the full list here .

There are no countries listed in the “do not travel” category as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Early morning stabbing at Denny’s on Macon Road; Suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning altercation between two females led to the stabbing of one and the other in police custody. Columbus Police say around 2:00 am on Sunday morning, two females got into a verbal altercation at the Denny’s located at 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907 in the Cross Country Shopping […]
WJBF

Large amounts of marijuana and money seized after traffic stop in Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Officers with the City of Harlem Police Department seized a large amount of cash and marijuana Thursday. While out on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop on a wanted person. When they made contact with the driver, officers immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. The […]
HARLEM, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Verywell Health

How Many Times Can I Get Reinfected With COVID-19?

If you were infected with COVID-19 once, it’s possible to get reinfected with new and emerging variants of the virus. In fact, experts say it’s possible to get reinfected with COVID-19 multiple times in a year. Reinfections are likely to be milder and less severe than prior infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Positive Test#Mexico#National
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
WJBF

22- year-old shot and killed on Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College. Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy