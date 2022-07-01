Columbus, Ohio weather forecast | July 1, 2022

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A woman died after she was stabbed multiple times during a fight, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the River Bend Campground on Whetstone River Road South for a report of a woman unresponsive after a fight around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

MARION COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO