How autonomous mobile clinics can transform healthcare in least developed countries

By Ao Kong
World Economic Forum
 2 days ago

HIT Consultant

Regard Raises $15.3M for AI Co-Pilot to Diagnose Medical Conditions

– Regard (formerly known as HealthTensor), a L.A.-based software company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, announced its $15.3 million in Series A funding led by Calibrate Ventures and Foundry Group, with participation from additional investors. – The funding will be used to...
HEALTH
The Next Web

What happens if we put a ‘sentient’ AI inside of a lab-grown brain?

A team of scientists at the Max Planck Society recently published astounding new research indicating they’ve pushed the field of “organoids,” to a bold new frontier. Up front: Organoids are synthetic biological constructs that mimic human organs to various degrees. Scientists grow organoids by programming stem cell...
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

MIT Engineers Develop Robotic System Capable of Retrieving Hidden Buried Objects Using Computer Vision

MIT engineers have developed a robotic system capable of retrieving hidden, buried objects that uses multiple technologies, including visual information, radio frequency (RF) signals and computer vision. This new system is capable of efficiently retrieving any object buried in a pile as long as some items in the pile have RFID tags. Even more surprising, the target item does not have to be tagged for the system to recover it.
ENGINEERING
Daily Beast

You Need to Make a Personal Poop Bank, Scientists Say

Stock up on the Metamucil, folks. Scientists say you need to start saving your poop. A team of researchers at ​​Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital published an opinion article in the journal Trends in Molecular Medicine today sounding the alarm on a trend in how human gut microbiomes (microorganisms in your digestive tract like bacteria) have changed in the past decades. These changes have been connected to an increase in digestive system disease, allergies, and even type 2 diabetes.
SCIENCE
pymnts

MedicaEx Launches B2B Medical Device Marketplace

Taiwan-based MedicaEx.com is operating a “one-stop online marketplace” to connect buyers and sellers of medical devices and medical equipment, the company announced. The company said it found that almost all companies making B2B purchases of medical devices use online resources, and a third use email newsletters in the process.
HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Scientists just transformed old solar panels into heat-harvesting electricity materials

Upcycling of solar panels (bottom), thermoelectric modules (top). Agency for science, technology and research (A*Star), Singapore. Solar panels are intricate pieces of technology that degrade into large, bulky sheets of electronic waste at the end of their lives. Think about it: Solar panels have a limited lifespan of 30 years, which is why the global waste from end-of-life solar panels is expected to reach 8 million tonnes by 2030 and 80 million tonnes by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

An artificial intelligence probe to help see tumor malignancy

Tumor malignancy identification plays an essential role in clinical management of cancer. Currently, biopsy is the gold standard for malignancy identification in most tumor cases, it is, however, invasive that can cause great discomfort to patients, and potentially increase the risk of distant metastases due to the complex sampling process. With the development of molecular imaging probes, non-invasive medical imaging approaches, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fluorescence imaging (FI), computed tomography, and ultrasound, etc., have been used for non-invasive tumor diagnosis. Nevertheless, majority of imaging strategies are often dependent on imaging probes that lack specificity for identification of tumor malignancy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Gadget Flow

FIXAR 007 fixed-wing drone is built for aerial imaging, mapping and inspections, and more

Meet your commercial and industrial needs with the FIXAR 007 fixed-wing drone. Offering a 60-minute flight time, it’s perfect for drone mapping and inspections, aerial imaging, surveillance, monitoring, and more. Furthermore, this fixed-wing drone only requires 5 minutes to set up and can take off and land vertically. Additionally, you can equip it with a range of sensors, and it can accommodate multiple payloads at once for fewer flights. This FIXAR drone also allows for third-party sensors like night vision cameras, hyperspectral sensors, LiDAR scanners, and more. Moreover, it offers a high payload capacity of 4.4 lbs, which allows for a combination of RGB and multispectral camera use. This guarantees accuracy and precision. Finally, it includes a BlackBox module to record complete and detailed information on onboard flight activities.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

How to MRI your dragon: Researchers develop first bearded dragon brain atlas

They're not too cuddly, but bearded dragons are working their way into the hearts and homes of American families. And now, researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are ensuring that these scaly companion animals receive the same medical care as Fluffy, Stripes, and Snowball. Interdisciplinary researchers at the Beckman...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ZDNet

Samsung starts mass production of chips using advanced 3nm process node

Samsung said on Thursday that it has started mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer (nm) process node, its most advanced technology yet for contract chip production. The South Korean tech giant said its 3nm process, compared to its 5nm process, reduced power usage by 45% and improved performance by 23% with surface area reduced by 16%.
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

Mapping the Body’s Defense System: The Immune Cell Atlas

The human immune system comprises many cell types, ranging from microbe-engulfing macrophages to antibody-producing B cells. Characterizing these cells by their location within the body, and their phenotype during both healthy and diseased states, is a rapidly growing field. Researchers are in the process of mapping the human immune system...
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

Can AI and Genomics Predict the Next COVID Variant?

A new study shows how AI and genomics can predict future mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The scientists partitioned the genetic samples into clusters, then analyzed the fitness of each cluster. According to the researchers, their algorithm can be applied to different viral phenotypes as well as any viral genomic...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'We're at risk of creating a generation of racist and sexist robots': Study shows artificial intelligence quickly becomes bigoted after learning 'toxic stereotypes' on the internet

Fears have been raised about the future of artificial intelligence after a robot was found to have learned 'toxic stereotypes' from the internet. The machine showed significant gender and racial biases, including gravitating toward men over women and white people over people of colour during tests by scientists. It also...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
POZ

2022 HIV Drug Chart

This quick-reference chart compares antiretroviral (ARV) options for the treatment of HIV, including adult dosing and dietary restrictions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evolution and activation mechanism of the flavivirus class II membrane-fusion machinery

The flavivirus envelope glycoproteins prM and E drive the assembly of icosahedral, spiky immature particles that bud across the membrane of the endoplasmic reticulum. Maturation into infectious virions in the trans-Golgi network involves an acid-pH-driven rearrangement into smooth particles made of (prM/E)2 dimers exposing a furin site for prM cleavage into "pr" and "M". Here we show that the prM "pr" moiety derives from an HSP40 cellular chaperonin. Furthermore, the X-ray structure of the tick-borne encephalitis virus (pr/E)2 dimer at acidic pH reveals the E 150-loop as a hinged-lid that opens at low pH to expose a positively-charged pr-binding pocket at the E dimer interface, inducing (prM/E)2 dimer formation to generate smooth particles in the Golgi. Furin cleavage is followed by lid-closure upon deprotonation in the neutral-pH extracellular environment, expelling pr while the 150-loop takes the relay in fusion loop protection, thus revealing the elusive flavivirus mechanism of fusion activation.
SCIENCE

