Hundreds of protesters marched toward the Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday morning to send a message to President Joe Biden: He is not doing enough. Demonstrators minced no words when it came to the five justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and issued sharp criticisms of a Republican Party that spent years securing a majority on the court extreme enough to reverse 50 years of precedent. Yet the anger that got many of the activists out on the street was aimed at the Democratic Party that many of the marchers hold partially responsible.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO