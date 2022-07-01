ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

White House expands free school lunch program in Alabama

By Joshua LeBerte
apr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal meal waivers were extended five days before their expected deadline yesterday. Alabama school kids will still be able to get free meals even though class is out for the summer. President Biden just signed the Keep Kids Fed Act on Saturday. The act extends free meal waivers to youngsters until...

www.apr.org

Comments / 33

Alice Farmer
2d ago

and no I don't have children in school, but I will stand for the children to be fed, God knows I pay enough in taxes to fed 10

Reply
6
Sherry Prevett
2d ago

Certainly no one should go hungry. There are multiple programs that offer free food. In the schools students get free meals and they do not even open the milk they throw the entire tray in the trash. If in deed they are not going to eat then there should be no reason to provide them with free food. On Fridays at some schools brown paper bags filled with free snacks for the weekend is given to some students. The students would open the bag and throw more than half of the items in the trash. What’s the purpose and point of free food if it’s being discarded?

Reply(13)
7
Related
Alabama Now

Alabama judge who called Governor Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw’ and cussed in court booted from bench by state agency

An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court was removed from duty and could be ousted from office, records show. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#School Lunch#White House#Free School#Politics#Republican#Labor#Gop
Calhoun Journal

City of Weaver in the Process of Obtaining Ownership of Well

Weaver, AL – On June 30th the Calhoun County Board of Education voted to enter into negotiations with the City of Weaver to purchase the main city well next to the Weaver High School from the board. The well, located on a 25*25 lot, had previously been leased to the city of Weaver for a 50 year term. This lease expired two years ago, but neither party realized it. The city of Weaver applied and was approved for a grant to cover much needed upgrades to the well, but the funds cannot be released without established ownership. Mayor Wayne Willis spoke to the Calhoun Journal and stated how much he appreciated the County Board of Education working with the city. “We have always valued the relationship with the BOE and hope to have all the necessary agreements signed within a month.” He also explained that funds from the grant will be used for a generator and an upgrade to the pump itself.
WEAVER, AL
MSNBC

“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

The emerging post-Roe situation in America is so confusing, chaotic, and devastating that even the activists who have been preparing for this moment for years are shaken by it. “This is the new landscape that I never could've fathomed before,” says Robin Marty, Operations Director of the West Alabama Women’s Center, which was forced to immediately stop providing abortions the moment that the Supreme Court announced that it had overturned Roe v. Wade. Marty tells Ali Velshi that state officials in Alabama might make it a crime to even advise patients on how and where they can access abortion. The mere threat of that means that her clinic can’t even provide information about abortion to new patients anymore. “If we have learned anything from the last year, it’s that there aren’t any rules,” she says.July 2, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Federal funding support for COVID pandemic ends Friday

Ongoing federal funding support for local governments to combat the COVID-19 pandemic dried up Friday, prompting some Bay Area counties to modify how they will respond to future surges and variants.Federal legislators have not approved a standalone funding bill since 2021's American Rescue Plan Act for response efforts to the pandemic like staffing testing and vaccination clinics.Earlier this year, the White House had requested some $22.5 billion to be included in the annual federal budget to support pandemic response both domestic and globally.White House officials argued that a lack of funding would force the closure of programs like the U.S....
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy