New York City, NY

Scoreboard roundup -- 6/30/21

By ABC Audio
 2 days ago

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:. Atlanta 92, New York...

numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. sitting for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Wade will move to the bench on Sunday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat first versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago. numberFire's models project Slater...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Seattle, San Diego look to maintain momentum in short series

The San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners on Monday to open a two-game series between teams trying to continue their push to head into the All-Star break in contention. The Padres return home after scoring four runs in the top of the ninth Sunday to rally from a 1-0 deficit to pull out a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers to salvage the last game of the four-game set after dropping the first three to the National League West Division leaders.
SEATTLE, WA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
fantasypros.com

Roansy Contreras shelled in Friday’s loss to Milwaukee

Roansy Contreras allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a batter in 1 2/3 innings during Friday’s 19-2 loss against the Brewers. Contreras (2-2) sat Milwaukee down in order in the top of the first before allowing seven runs, six of which were via three home runs, in the second before being pulled with an out remaining in the inning. It was the 22-year-old’s worst start of the season, as his ERA now sits at 4.09. His next start is projected to take place next week in Cincinnati.
MILWAUKEE, WI

