Scoreboard roundup -- 6/30/21

Roansy Contreras allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a batter in 1 2/3 innings during Friday’s 19-2 loss against the Brewers. Contreras (2-2) sat Milwaukee down in order in the top of the first before allowing seven runs, six of which were via three home runs, in the second before being pulled with an out remaining in the inning. It was the 22-year-old’s worst start of the season, as his ERA now sits at 4.09. His next start is projected to take place next week in Cincinnati.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO