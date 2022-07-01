Straight to the Veins: IV Therapy Gains in Popularity

Missouri environmentalists fear that coal may linger longer in the state's energy mix as a result of a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson. The bill updates a law passed last year to help utilities transition from coal-fired power plants to renewable energy by refinancing debt through a process called securitization. Critics say the update makes it easier for utilities to benefit from securitization without having to completely close old plants. But the bill also includes incentives for developing solar energy, leading one activist to call it a "mixed bag" for the environment. Amid a flurry of bill signings as the state's fiscal year ends, Parson also inked legislation giving charter schools in Kansas City and St. Louis at least $62 million in added state funds. The bill addresses disparities that arose between charter schools and other public schools because charters' funding was determined based on outdated property values. Plus, in Kansas City, Saint Luke’s Hospital will resume offering emergency contraceptives, reversing a decision it made amid fears its clinicians could be prosecuted due to Missouri’s new abortion ban. The governor and attorney general said Wednesday that emergency contraceptives are still legal under Missouri law, and the Kansas City health system let its providers once again offer Plan B pills.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO