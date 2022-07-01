ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Straight to the Veins: IV Therapy Gains in Popularity

inkansascity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most people, the thought of intravenous medicine brings to mind the hospital. After all, IV delivery is most common in a clinical setting to deliver hydration or medicine to a patient as fast as possible. But Kansas City is now home to at least a dozen ‘drip bars’ or wellness...

www.inkansascity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
martincitytelegraph.com

Leawood Finds Its “Heart and Soul”

Local thrift store opened in support of hospice organization. At Heart and Soul Resale Shop in Leawood, and its sister shop Story Boutique also in Leawood, unique and eclectic goods are resold for a good cause–supporting the organization known as Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care . Despite only being open since December, the volunteer-run store has seen much success, earning around $50,000.
LEAWOOD, KS
fox4kc.com

Four quick tips to easing your pets anxiety during fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pet owners are all too aware of the anxiety their pets experience as Fourth of July Fireworks start exploding in the sky. A study shows that 45% of pets have a phobia of fireworks, which means over 40 million dog and 23 million cats. So, we’re talking to Mikkel Becker, an animal trainer for Fear Free.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Interior Designer Doug Wells Reimagines a Classic Leawood Ranch

Fortunately for Gloria Rudd, when she made the decision to purchase her new home in Old Leawood, her friend and designer, Doug Wells, was at the ready. The house sits on a quiet street with mature trees, and while it has wonderful light, it needed to be updated. Wells has a gift for seeing the opportunities in shifting existing space, and an easy sense of humor to make a homeowner believe they are having fun as the walls come down.
LEAWOOD, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Health
massachusettsnewswire.com

Active Independent Living community The Welstone At Mission Crossing earned a top honor in the first-ever Best Senior Living rankings

The Mission, Kansas-based Independent Living community placed atop the newest rankings by U.S. News and World Report, which identify the top-performing communities across key senior living segments (Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, etc.) and throughout markets and locales nationwide. MISSION, Kan. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Active Independent...
MISSION, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#Aging Skin#Hospital#Spas
CJ Coombs

The old New England Building in Kansas City, Missouri became lofts behind the historical brownstone exterior

Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society remembers Russell Stover

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Adventure Oasis Water Park closed Sunday in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV0 --- Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence will be closed Sunday. Repair work and an electrical outage are to blame for the closure, the City of Independence said. It’s unknown at this time if the pool will be back open on Independence Day.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
KMBC.com

Upper 80s today; dangerous heat on the way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comfortable temperatures today with highs in the 80s. Partly sunny. The heat returns tomorrow until Thursday, expect triple-digit heat index values. Slight break towards the end of the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: KC health system resumes offering Plan B pills; former hospital CEO convicted in $1.4 billion scheme

Missouri environmentalists fear that coal may linger longer in the state's energy mix as a result of a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson. The bill updates a law passed last year to help utilities transition from coal-fired power plants to renewable energy by refinancing debt through a process called securitization. Critics say the update makes it easier for utilities to benefit from securitization without having to completely close old plants. But the bill also includes incentives for developing solar energy, leading one activist to call it a "mixed bag" for the environment. Amid a flurry of bill signings as the state's fiscal year ends, Parson also inked legislation giving charter schools in Kansas City and St. Louis at least $62 million in added state funds. The bill addresses disparities that arose between charter schools and other public schools because charters' funding was determined based on outdated property values. Plus, in Kansas City, Saint Luke’s Hospital will resume offering emergency contraceptives, reversing a decision it made amid fears its clinicians could be prosecuted due to Missouri’s new abortion ban. The governor and attorney general said Wednesday that emergency contraceptives are still legal under Missouri law, and the Kansas City health system let its providers once again offer Plan B pills.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The old Kansas City Power & Light Building in its Art Deco design is an apartment building now with a grand interior

Kansas City Power and Light Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The old KCP&L Building is one of Kansas City's skyscrapers located downtown. This construction of this building was completed in 1931 and is one of the buildings you see on the city's skyline. The east side of the building faces the popular Power & Light District.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Meet Northland native Lexi St. John, a local TikTok sensation

After lockdown, when bars and restaurants around the city began to reopen, Lexi St. John wanted to get out and do things. “I wanted to find all the new places that were opening. I had friends that were moving to Kansas City, and I wanted to take them to cool new places, like pop-up bars,” she says. That desire to get back into the world and share experiences with her friends led St. John to create her TikTok page @the.bop.around.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy