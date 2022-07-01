1 in 10 adults may have chronic kidney disease, study finds

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Manitoba found the high burden of chronic kidney disease on patients and healthcare systems, with an estimated disease prevalence of 10% of the adult population.

The research is published in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe and was conducted by Professor Navdeep Tangri et al.

In the study, the team examined 2.4 million CKD patients across 9 countries in Europe, plus Israel and Canada, estimates the prevalence, outcomes and cost of chronic kidney disease.

While chronic kidney disease is estimated to be one of the most common diseases affecting one in ten adults, it was found that two out of three patients identified to have chronic kidney disease in the study were not diagnosed.

This puts them at high risk of morbidity and mortality and constitutes a big burden on healthcare providers and systems.

The team says estimates of the prevalence, impact and costs of chronic kidney disease varied widely due to limited studies of the disease.

The current study is one of the largest, longest and broadest studies assessing this chronic disease and adding to the body of evidence for chronic kidney disease.

The results highlight the public health impact of chronic kidney disease and the importance of early detection and disease management to improve patients’ lives and reduce healthcare costs.

Chronic kidney disease is a growing global health burden with an increasing contribution to total mortality, and substantial financial costs, and impact on healthcare providers.

The study found that between 6–9% of patients with chronic kidney disease die each year, and the leading cause of hospital visits and healthcare costs were chronic kidney disease events and comorbidities such as heart failure.

The impact of chronic kidney disease is expected to rise in the years ahead, with both the total number of chronic kidney disease cases and costs for managing chronic kidney disease projected to increase even further.

