Madison, WI

These drugs can effectively fight against Omicron subvariant

By Knowridge
 2 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Wisconsin-Madison found the antiviral therapies remdesivir, molnupiravir, and the active ingredient in Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill (nirmatrelvir), remain effective against the BA.2 variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The research is published in the New England Journal of Medicine and was conducted by Yoshihiro Kawaoka et al.

The BA.2 variant remains susceptible to at least some of the monoclonal antibodies used to treat COVID-19, such as Evusheld by AstraZeneca.

However, the antibodies etesevimab and bamlanivmab, which are used together as a single treatment, were not able to neutralize the BA.2 virus at common dosages.

Other antibody treatments were less effective against BA.2 than they are against earlier strains of SARS-COV-2.

The BA.2 Omicron variant is related to the more common BA.1 Omicron virus, and some evidence suggests that BA.2 can spread more quickly than the already highly contagious BA.1 variant.

In the study, the team tested seven monoclonal antibodies, three combinations of antibodies, and three antiviral treatments against the BA.2 variant.

Most clinically approved antibody treatments are a combination of multiple antibodies.

The intravenous drug remdesivir and the active ingredients in two anti-COVID-19 pills, Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir, were nearly as effective against BA.1 as they are against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.

The most effective antibody treatment against the BA.2 variant was Evusheld, which is approved in the U.S. to help prevent COVID-19 infection in people vulnerable to severe disease.

The antibodies sold by Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline were much more effective against BA.2 than they are against the BA.1 Omicron variant, although they were not as potent against BA.2 as they are against earlier versions of the virus.

Available anti-COVID treatments are typically less effective against new variants than they are against the original virus strain, because they were designed and tested against earlier versions of the virus.

The team says the bottom line is researchers have antibodies that appear to be more effective against BA. 2 compared with BA.1 or BA.1.1.

If you care about COVID, please read studies that new inhaled vaccine delivers broad protection against COVID-19, and herb rosemary could help fight COVID-19.

For more information about COVID, please see recent studies about the key to stopping indoor COVID virus spread, and results showing vitamin D3 could help people fight COVID-19, infections.

Knowridge Science Report

Drawing tests could detect Alzheimer’s disease

Changes in drawing traits have been reported in people with early-stage cognitive impairments, but most studies have used a single drawing task only. Scientists from the University of Tsukuba and IBM found that they could classify people with normal cognition, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with much greater accuracy by combining traits extracted from five drawing tasks compared to using just one or two tasks.
SCIENCE
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
