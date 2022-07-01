ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 vaccine can protect people of all body weights from death

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lLT8_0gRuj5sz00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Oxford found that COVID-19 vaccines have greatly reduced the number of cases of severe COVID-19 disease for everyone regardless of their body size.

They found vaccine effectiveness was similar for those with a higher BMI and of a healthy weight, but slightly lower in the underweight group, who were also the least likely to have been vaccinated.

The research is published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology and was conducted by Dr. Carmen Piernas et al.

Obesity was pinpointed as a risk factor for severe COVID-19 early in the pandemic. However, little was known until now about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines for people with obesity.

In the study, the team searched anonymized health records from more than 12 million patients across 1,738 GP practices in England.

They found the vaccinated people had the fewer COVID-19 cases recorded.

In addition, people with very low and very high BMI were more likely to experience severe disease than vaccinated healthy-weight people.

The findings provide further evidence that COVID-19 vaccines save lives for people of all sizes.

The results provide reassurance to people with obesity that COVID-19 vaccines are equally as effective for them as for people with a lower BMI, and that vaccination substantially reduces their risk of severe illness if they are infected with COVID-19.

These data also highlight the need for targeted efforts to increase vaccine uptake in people with a low BMI, where uptake is currently lower than for people with a higher BMI.

The reduced effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among people with a low BMI may reflect a reduced immune response as a consequence of frailty or other conditions associated with low body weight.

Further research is needed to explore the relationship between BMI and immune responses.

If you care about COVID, please read studies about drugs that could help you recover from severe COVID-19, and this stuff in the blood tied to severe COVID-19.

For more information about COVID, please see recent studies about drug that may help prevent serious illness in COVID-19, and results showing this supplement could reduce coughing, congestion, and sore throat.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Increase in Guillain-Barré Syndrome Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

A correlation between a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a small but significant rise in cases of the serious neurological condition Guillain-Barré syndrome, has been identified by University College London scientists, as part of an analysis of United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) data. Scientists, however, say...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fat People#The University Of Oxford
EverydayHealth.com

Healthcare Providers Weigh in on High-Dose Flu Shots for People 65 and Up

Two out of three U.S. healthcare providers in a recent survey said that if they could recommend a flu vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for people 65 years and older, they would choose one with the clinical profile of Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent. Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent...
HEALTH
IFLScience

Listeria Outbreak In Florida Leaves 22 Hospitalized And One Dead, CDC Reports

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an investigation notice into a Listeria outbreak in Florida. This outbreak has so far caused 22 hospitalizations and one death. No specific food item has been identified as the source and most people who fell ill lived in or traveled to Florida a month before they got sick.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Drawing tests could detect Alzheimer’s disease

Changes in drawing traits have been reported in people with early-stage cognitive impairments, but most studies have used a single drawing task only. Scientists from the University of Tsukuba and IBM found that they could classify people with normal cognition, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with much greater accuracy by combining traits extracted from five drawing tasks compared to using just one or two tasks.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outbreaknewstoday.com

CDC investigates multistate Listeria outbreak, Nearly all the people live in or traveled to Florida

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections. 23 people infected with the outbreak strain have been reported from 10 states. Nearly all...
FLORIDA STATE
Medical Daily

New COVID-19 Variants Dodge Vaccine Antibodies, New Study Reveals

Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants "substantially" escaped antibody responses in people previously infected with COVID-19 and the fully vaccinated and boosted, new research showed. The median neutralizing antibody response against the two subvariants among 27 previously infected people was lower than omicron's original strain by a factor of 2.9, according...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Guardian

Covid vaccines for US children under five: what to know

The United States has begun rolling out Covid vaccines for children as young as six months after receiving the go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The following are some details about the two messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech...
KIDS
AOL Corp

US begins testing a universal flu vaccine

Flu vaccine efficacy varies from year to year due to a host of factors. In an effort to better protect against influenza, researchers developed a whole-virus vaccine. Previous trials showed the vaccine was effective in mice, even against strains not included in its formulation. A National Institutes of Health (NIH)...
BETHESDA, MD
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy