ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Scientists develop new device to treat pain without using drugs

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMPVP_0gRuj0TM00
Credit: Northwestern University

Scientists from Northwestern University have developed a small, soft, flexible implant that relieves pain on demand and without the use of drugs.

The first-of-its-kind device could provide a much-needed alternative to opioids and other highly addictive medications.

The research is published in the journal Science and was conducted by John A. Rogers et al.

The biocompatible, water-soluble device works by softly wrapping around nerves to deliver precise, targeted cooling, which numbs nerves and blocks pain signals to the brain.

An external pump enables the user to remotely activate the device and then increase or decrease its intensity.

After the device is no longer needed, it naturally absorbs into the body—bypassing the need for surgical extraction.

The researchers believe the device has the potential to be most valuable for patients who undergo routine surgeries or even amputations that commonly require post-operative medications.

Surgeons could implant the device during the procedure to help manage the patient’s post-operative pain.

The team says although opioids are extremely effective, they also are extremely addictive.

The technology reported here exploits mechanisms that have some similarities to those that cause your fingers to feel numb when cold.

The implant allows that effect to be produced in a programmable way, directly and locally to targeted nerves, even those deep within surrounding soft tissues.

Although the new device might sound like science fiction, it leverages a simple, common concept that everyone knows: evaporation.

Similar to how evaporating sweat cools the body, the device contains a liquid coolant that is induced to evaporate at the specific location of a sensory nerve.

The team says as you cool down a nerve, the signals that travel through the nerve become slower and slower—eventually stopping completely.

They are specifically targeting peripheral nerves, which connect your brain and your spinal cord to the rest of your body. These are the nerves that communicate sensory stimuli, including pain.

By delivering a cooling effect to just one or two targeted nerves, they can effectively modulate pain signals in one specific region of the body.

All components of the device are biocompatible and naturally absorb into the body’s biofluids over the course of days or weeks, without needing surgical extraction.

The bioresorbable devices are completely harmless—similar to absorbable stitches.

If you care about pain, please read studies about what you need to know about chest pain, and native American plant med that could treat pain and diarrhea.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about over-the-counter pain relievers that could harm your blood pressure, and results showing this diet may reduce neuropathy pain in diabetes.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Are Working on Drugs That Could Extend the Lifespan of a Human to 200 Years

Through the creation of a drug that will remove the so-called "zombie cells" within our bodiesPhilippe Leone/Unsplash. The notion of living for 200 years or beyond that is only presented in stories from the bible, yet scientists within the field of anti-aging research believe that they are close to developing a drug that can allow humans to reach that sort of age. Everyone seems to be desperate to live longer nowadays, this is not only noticed through the thousands of anti-aging articles, but also in the rush within modern society.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pain Relievers#Pain Medications#Chest Pain#Opioids#Northwestern University
Interesting Engineering

How do painkillers work? The hidden science behind medication is growing clearer

Without the ability to feel pain, life is more dangerous. To avoid injury, pain tells us to use a hammer more gently, wait for the soup to cool, or put on gloves in a snowball fight. Those with rare inherited disorders that leave them without the ability to feel pain are unable to protect themselves from environmental threats, leading to broken bones, damaged skin, infections, and ultimately a shorter life span.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Drawing tests could detect Alzheimer’s disease

Changes in drawing traits have been reported in people with early-stage cognitive impairments, but most studies have used a single drawing task only. Scientists from the University of Tsukuba and IBM found that they could classify people with normal cognition, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with much greater accuracy by combining traits extracted from five drawing tasks compared to using just one or two tasks.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Diabetes
MedicineNet.com

What Is Toxic Megacolon? Causes, Symptoms & Treatment

Toxic megacolon is a rare and potentially life-threatening complication of severe inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease or infection such as Clostridium difficile colitis. Toxic megacolon occurs when swelling and inflammation spread to the deeper layers of the colon (the last section of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Many pain medications can be used for spine-related pain in older adults

Spine-related pain is increasingly common in older adults. While medications play an important role in pain management, their use has limitations in geriatric patients due to reduced liver and kidney function, comorbid medical problems and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions). Now a new review...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about Adderall and depression

Adderall is a medication that a person may take for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There is some debate over whether Adderall can cause depression. However, with correct use according to the prescription, this is extremely rare. Approximately 2.5 million people in the United States take Adderall...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Developed AI Identifies the Shortest Path to Human Happiness

Deep Longevity, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, presents a deep learning approach to mental health. Deep Longevity has published a paper in Aging-US outlining a machine learning approach to human psychology in collaboration with Nancy Etcoff, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, an authority on happiness and beauty. The authors created...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about lung scraping for COPD

Lung scraping, or thoracentesis, involves the removal of fluid or air from the space between the chest wall and the lungs. In some cases, doctors may perform the procedure on people who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is not a standard treatment for COPD, but it may be...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about CBD gummy bears for COPD

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) believe that consuming cannabidiol (CBD) gummy bears improves the symptoms. However, the evidence about the effectiveness of CBD gummy bears is limited and conflicting.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds women have more brain changes after menopause

Women who have gone through menopause may have more of a brain biomarker called white matter hyperintensities than premenopausal women or men of the same age, according to a new study published in the June 29, 2022, online issue of Neurology. White matter hyperintensities are tiny lesions visible on brain...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Nitrites in Urine?

Nitrates enter our bodies through the foods we eat. You may have heard that processed meats are a major source of nitrates, but in reality, up to 85% of our nitrate intake comes from vegetables such as spinach, carrots, and celery. About 25% of the nitrates you consume are transformed...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about drug-induced schizophrenia

People sometimes use the term drug-induced schizophrenia to refer to psychosis a person develops because of drug use. This condition is not actually schizophrenia at all. The correct term is drug-induced psychosis. A person with schizophrenia has symptoms of psychosis and other thought and behavioral issues that last longer than...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy